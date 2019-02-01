Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Discount and exchange offer on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N and more

Honor Days Sale will continue till 3 February, up to Rs 4000 off on Honor 9 Lite and Honor 9N smartphone

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 09:17:26 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has begun its traditional Honor Day Sale on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The sale will continue till 3 February and similar to the previous Flipkart Honor Days Sale, a range of Honor smartphones will be back with lucrative deals and discounts.

The Honor 9N is the c=successor to last year's Honor 9i and is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

The Honor 9N is the c=successor to last year's Honor 9i and is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

Additionally, consumers can grab no cost EMI and exchange offers on select Honor products as well. In the affordable smartphone list, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S and Honor 7A are a few handsets that will get discount during the sale period. While in the mid-range slot, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 9i will bag discount and exchange offers.

Speaking of the mid-range smartphones first, Flipkart is offering exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900 on the Honor 10 Lite. The successor to the Honor 9 Lite, the smartphone was launched earlier this month for a price at Rs 13,999 for the base variant and Rs 17,999 for the high-end model having 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. No cost EMI starts at Rs 2,334 per month and consumers can avail EMI options on Debit card as well.

Meanwhile, Honor 9N the first handset from the company’s smartphone shelf that offered quad cameras bags discount of up to 39 percent (for the base model) and it is available for a price as low as Rs 8,499. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 10,499. The phone bundles exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000 for the 3 GB RAM model and up to Rs 10,400 for the 4 GB RAM model.

As for the affordable lot, Honor 9 Lite has been made available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB RAM model and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM model. The entry-level handsets Honor 7S and Honor 7A are getting a discount of Rs 1000. Both the smartphones bundle exchange offer as well of up to Rs 7,500 for the Honor 7A and up to Rs 5,900 for the Honor 7S.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Partnered

Honor 10 Lite leads the 15k pack against Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1 with its AI-enabled camera

Jan 22, 2019

E-commerce

India's revised e-commerce regulations to hit Amazon, Walmart; US govt concerned

Jan 24, 2019

Snapdeal

Snapdeal, ShopClues supports government’s 1 February deadline on new FDI forms

Jan 29, 2019

Flipkart

Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new e-commerce rules are not delayed

Jan 29, 2019

Flipkart Republic Day sale

Asus Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max M2 to get up to Rs 8,000 discount during Flipkart sale

Jan 17, 2019

NewsTracker

NCLAT reserves order on plea against Competition Commission's nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Jan 25, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019