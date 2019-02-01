tech2 News Staff

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has begun its traditional Honor Day Sale on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The sale will continue till 3 February and similar to the previous Flipkart Honor Days Sale, a range of Honor smartphones will be back with lucrative deals and discounts.

Additionally, consumers can grab no cost EMI and exchange offers on select Honor products as well. In the affordable smartphone list, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S and Honor 7A are a few handsets that will get discount during the sale period. While in the mid-range slot, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 9i will bag discount and exchange offers.

Speaking of the mid-range smartphones first, Flipkart is offering exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900 on the Honor 10 Lite. The successor to the Honor 9 Lite, the smartphone was launched earlier this month for a price at Rs 13,999 for the base variant and Rs 17,999 for the high-end model having 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. No cost EMI starts at Rs 2,334 per month and consumers can avail EMI options on Debit card as well.

Meanwhile, Honor 9N the first handset from the company’s smartphone shelf that offered quad cameras bags discount of up to 39 percent (for the base model) and it is available for a price as low as Rs 8,499. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 10,499. The phone bundles exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000 for the 3 GB RAM model and up to Rs 10,400 for the 4 GB RAM model.

As for the affordable lot, Honor 9 Lite has been made available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB RAM model and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM model. The entry-level handsets Honor 7S and Honor 7A are getting a discount of Rs 1000. Both the smartphones bundle exchange offer as well of up to Rs 7,500 for the Honor 7A and up to Rs 5,900 for the Honor 7S.

