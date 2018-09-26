Vivo on 26 September launched a new V series smartphone — the V9 Pro — in India. The smartphone has been announced at Rs 19,990, however, as part of a special launch offer, the Vivo V9 Pro will be available at Rs 17,990 during Amazon India’s Great India Festival, which is scheduled for next month.

The Vivo V9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. There are no other storage variants.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual-camera set up at the back, with one 13 MP sensor, and one 2 MP sensor. The rear camera offers features such as Ultra HD, DOC, professional, slow, time-lapse photography, camera filter, live, bokeh, HDR, face beauty, panorama, palm capture, gender detection, flash, and AR Stickers.

What’s the point of a gender detection though?

On the front, the V9 Pro sports a 16 MP sensor.

In terms of display, the V9 Pro features 6.3-inch Full HD Plus ‘FullView’ display, with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.

"With the Vivo V9 Pro, we hope to provide an all-round, immersive smartphone experience backed by powerful performance, while offering affordability and reliability," says Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo along with Vivo’s custom Funtouch 4.0 OS.

Vivo V9 Pro can be purchased on exclusively online on Amazon.in and shop.vivo.com/in during Amazon 's Great India Festival, after which it will be available at select offline stores.

The smartphones ships with a protective case.