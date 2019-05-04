Saturday, May 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Summer Carnival: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, more

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale has already kicked off and will go on till 7 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 04, 2019 11:56:33 IST

Competing with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart is now also hosting what it calls the Flipkart Summer Carnival. The event has already kicked off, and will go on till 7 May. Amazon's Summer Sale too will be hosted till the same time.

At the Flipkart Summer Sale, there are offers on smartphones, gaming consoles, audio gear, and other products. Here are the top picks for the best deals on smartphones that you can get during the Summer Carnival sale on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR

At the Flipkart Summer Carnival there is a great deal you can get on the Apple iPhone XR (review), but that's only if you are an HDFC debit or credit card user. You can get an instant discount of Rs 5,990, which will bring the phone's price down to Rs 53,910, instead of the Rs 59,990 (which was recently reduced in a price drop). There is also an exchange offer applicable on the device, where you can get up to Rs 17,450 off depending on the model of the device you exchange.

Flipkart Summer Carnival: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, more

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Nokia 6.1 Plus

If you are looking for a sub-Rs 15,000 phone, then you could also look at the Nokia 6.1 Plus (review), which is currently retailing at Rs 12,999 during the sale. Otherwise, the device costs Rs 17,600. There is also a bundled exchange offer, which can help knock off up to Rs 11,950 from the listed price.

Realme 2 Pro

All the variants Realme 2 Pro (review) are also on offer during the Flipkart Summer Carnival. The 4 GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 14,990, the 6 GB RAM model, on the other hand, is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,950, which is otherwise priced at Rs 16,990). There are exchange offers applicable on both models as well.

Honor 9 Lite

Honor's mid-budget 9 Lite smartphone is down to the budget category during this sale. Otherwise priced at Rs 16,999, the Honor 9 Lite (review) is available at Rs 9,999 right now. Additional exchange offers are applicable as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Amazon Sale

Amazon Summer Sale to begin on 4 May: A preview of the best deals on offer

Apr 30, 2019
Amazon Summer Sale to begin on 4 May: A preview of the best deals on offer
Amazon Summer Sale: OnePlus 6T, Honor View 20, iPhone X and more available on discounts

Amazon

Amazon Summer Sale: OnePlus 6T, Honor View 20, iPhone X and more available on discounts

May 02, 2019
Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively

Apr 22, 2019
OnePlus 7-series 'notify me' page and launch event invites go live on Amazon India website

OnePlus

OnePlus 7-series 'notify me' page and launch event invites go live on Amazon India website

Apr 24, 2019
Reliance Jio reportedly working on a 'super app', expected to compete with Amazon, Flipkart

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio reportedly working on a 'super app', expected to compete with Amazon, Flipkart

May 02, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

May 02, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019