tech2 News Staff

Competing with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale, Flipkart is now also hosting what it calls the Flipkart Summer Carnival. The event has already kicked off, and will go on till 7 May. Amazon's Summer Sale too will be hosted till the same time.

At the Flipkart Summer Sale, there are offers on smartphones, gaming consoles, audio gear, and other products. Here are the top picks for the best deals on smartphones that you can get during the Summer Carnival sale on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR

At the Flipkart Summer Carnival there is a great deal you can get on the Apple iPhone XR (review), but that's only if you are an HDFC debit or credit card user. You can get an instant discount of Rs 5,990, which will bring the phone's price down to Rs 53,910, instead of the Rs 59,990 (which was recently reduced in a price drop). There is also an exchange offer applicable on the device, where you can get up to Rs 17,450 off depending on the model of the device you exchange.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

If you are looking for a sub-Rs 15,000 phone, then you could also look at the Nokia 6.1 Plus (review), which is currently retailing at Rs 12,999 during the sale. Otherwise, the device costs Rs 17,600. There is also a bundled exchange offer, which can help knock off up to Rs 11,950 from the listed price.

Realme 2 Pro

All the variants Realme 2 Pro (review) are also on offer during the Flipkart Summer Carnival. The 4 GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 14,990, the 6 GB RAM model, on the other hand, is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,950, which is otherwise priced at Rs 16,990). There are exchange offers applicable on both models as well.

Honor 9 Lite

Honor's mid-budget 9 Lite smartphone is down to the budget category during this sale. Otherwise priced at Rs 16,999, the Honor 9 Lite (review) is available at Rs 9,999 right now. Additional exchange offers are applicable as well.

