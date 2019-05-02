tech2 News Staff

Amazon's Summer Sale will kick off on 4 May and will continue till 7 May. There are a lot of exciting offers on flagship phones such as the OnePlus 6T (Review), iPhone X (Review), Honor View 20 (Review) and more. For Prime members, the sale will open earlier on 3 May at 12.00 pm.

The e-commerce giant is offering 40 percent off on select mobile phones and accessories on its website. There is also a 10 percent instant discount for users of SBI debit card and credit cards.

The Apple iPhone X is being sold for a price of Rs 69,999 for the 64 GB variant which is down from its original price of Rs 91,900. There is also a no-cost EMI option available as well. The one-year-old Samsung Galaxy S9 is also available for a price of Rs 39,900 which is down from its price of Rs 62,500.

The OnePlus 6T (8 GB + 128 GB storage) is on sale as well and it's selling at a price of Rs 32,999 which is discounted from its original price of Rs 41,999.

The current flagship from Honor called the Honor View 20 (6 GB + 128 GB storage) is available for Rs 37,999 which is Rs 5,000 off from its original price of Rs 42,999.

The Honor Play (Review) will also be available at its lowest ever price of Rs 13,999 down from its original price of Rs 21,999.

The Galaxy M20 is also on sale and is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,990 which is down from its original price of Rs 10,990.

There is an exchange offer for the Galaxy S10 (Review) which gives you an extra Rs 6,000 off on the price of Rs 61,900 with the exchange of an old smartphone.

Xiaomi phones Mi A2 (Review) and Redmi 6 Pro (Review) are available on discounted prices of Rs 10,999 (original price Rs 17,499) and Rs 9,999 (original price Rs 13,499).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.