Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Poco M2 Pro, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20 FE

Realme is also hosting an Anniversary sale in India currently where you can get offers on Realme smartphones, wearables, AiOT products and more.


tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2021 13:05:27 IST

Flipkart is hosting a Flagship Fest sale that will come to an end tomorrow (8 June). The e-commerce platform is offering a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank debit and credit cards. Smartphones available on discounts and offers during the ongoing sale including Google Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, ROG Phone 3, iQoo 3 and more. Also, Realme is also hosting an Anniversary sale in India currently where you can get offers on Realme smartphones, wearables, AiOT products and more.

Galaxy S20 FE.Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Flipkart Flagship Fest: Best deals on smartphones

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro (Review) base model is now selling at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,999. The 6 GB RM + 128 GB storage variant which was launched at Rs 16,999 is now available at Rs 13,999.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 49,999, down from Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 5,000.

Poco C3

The Poco C3 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 7,499, down by Rs 500.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 23,999.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro (Review) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 22,990 last year. It is now available at Rs 17,990 on Flipkart.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, down from Rs 45,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Launched at Rs 49,999, Galaxy S20 FE (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 37,990 on Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 27,990.

iPhone SE (2020)

Currently, iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is priced at Rs 31,999. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,499.

