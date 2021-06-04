tech2 News Staff

Realme's "3rd Anniversary Sale" has kicked off on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme.com today. The 4-day sale will end on 8 June. During the sale, the company will give offers and discounts on smartphones, AiOT products, mobile accessories and more. Realme will also give an instant discount of 10 percent on smartphone purchases on Citi Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, Flipkart buyers can also get a discount of Rs 500 on EMI on smartphones worth Rs 20,000 and more.

Elevate your gadget game with our smart range of AIoT products at exciting prices. Enjoy celebratory offers worth ₹35 Crore and up to 40% off at the #3rdrealmeAnniversary Sale, starting at 00:00 Hrs Midnight from 4th June. pic.twitter.com/jQqhdPz13A — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 2, 2021

Realme Anniversary sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G (Review) was launched in India at Rs 29,999. It is now selling at Rs 26,999, down by Rs 3,000.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Review) was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The base variant is currently selling at a price of Rs 15,999.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 21,999, down from 27,999 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Anniversary sale: Best deals on AiOT products

Realme Smartwatch S/ S Pro

Realme Smartwatch S was launched in India at Rs 4,999. Realme will give an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on prepaid offers. During the sale, Realme Smartwatch S Pro will also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on prepaid offers.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Down from Rs 4,999, Realme Buds Air Pro (Review) is now selling at a price of Rs 4,499 on Realme's website and Flipkart.