With the Amazon Prime Day running on one side, Flipkart has chose the exact same dates for its annual online sale as well. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has kicked off today and will go on till 19 July.

Similar to Amazon India, Flipkart also has some hefty discounts to offers in these sale days. The sale has kicked off at 4 PM today and there will be new deals adding to the sale catalogue each day. Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent deals from today.

For users making payment on Flipkart using an SBI debit or credit card, you can avail a 10 percent instant cashback. For most products, Axis Band Buzz Credit Card can also get you an extra 5 percent cashback. Amazon India has a similar scheme for HDFC customers, for the Prime Day sale.

Do note, for all products, during the sale, Flipkart has put a maximum order quantity limit to 2 unit per account.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is already up for purchase, and this is the first time the device has gone up for sale. The 32 GB variant of the phone is selling at Rs 10,999, while the 64 GB at Rs 12,999. Which means, there is no discount on offer.

The smartphone, though, does have a heavy exchange offer, where the 64 GB variant has up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange, whereas the 32 GB one has Rs 10,000.

There are no cost EMIs also on offer, with installments starting at Rs 366 per month.

Honor 7A

Then, the Honor 7A 3GB variant has also been listed under discounted products, which shows a price fall for sale by Rs 900, bring the phone’s price down from Rs 8,999 to Rs 8,099. However, when you head to the product page, it still show Rs 8,999, which is shown 18 percent down from the original Rs 10,999 price tag. However, the device has always been selling at Rs 8,999.

The Rs 8,099 listing is inclusive of the 10 percent cashback from SBI. So we say, #fakenews.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Pro

Also on sale today is the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Pro, which will be available starting 6 PM today, that is 16 July. During the sale, the Redmi 5 Pro is available starting Rs 13,999, with an additionally off of up to Rs 12,850 on an exchange. Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI for the smartphone, with installments starting Rs 499 per month.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 is also seen with a hefty discount in the Flipkart sale. Including the exchange and cashback, the device will effectively be discounted by Rs 27,000.

The Pixel 2 128 GB variant is currently priced at Rs 70,000 in the market. However, Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 16,000 discount on the device during the Big Shopping Days. In addition to that, there is a cashback of Rs 8,000 on the smartphone with purchase made from SBI card. And an up to Rs 3,000 on exchange on an old device. Which adds up to a hefty discount that brings the phone’s price down to Rs 42,999.

On top of that, Flipkart is also offering a Guaranteed Buyback Value of up to Rs 37,000 for the Pixel 2. Which means, if you purchase another phone via Flipkart and exchange the Pixel 2 for it, you will get an ensure exchange of up to Rs 37,000. To enable this offer, you will have to pay an additional Rs 199 during at the time of purchase.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Mi Mix 2 has one of the juiciest discounts after the Pixel 2. The device, which is otherwise priced at Rs 37,999, gets a flat Rs 10,000 discount during the sale, plus up to Rs 3,000 on exchange. This brings the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 24,999.

If the device is exchanged on Flipkart within 8 months on its purchase from the platform, you can get a buyback value of Rs 11,000, with an initial payment of Rs 199.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro has a crazy discount as well. Down from Rs 29,999, the smartphone is available at Rs 19,999 during the sale. Plus there is up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange, and 10 percent cashback on SBI credit card purchase.

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Play too has a hefy 46 percent discount, which makes the smartphone’s price come down to Rs 14,999 from Rs 27,999. There is also up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange, and 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card payments.

Nokia 5

The Rs 15,299 Nokia 5 is selling at Rs 9,999 at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days. There is an additional off of up to Rs 9,000 on exchange, and Rs 999 instant cashback for SBI credit card users.

Honor 9i

The Honor 9i is available at a discount of 25 percent during this Flipkart sale, bring the smartphone’s price from Rs 19,999 to Rs 14,999. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,850, and a no cost EMI offer starting Rs 499 per month.

The Honor 9i also comes with up to Rs 5,600 Buyback value, which can be availed by paying an additional Rs 99 at the time of the smartphone’s puchase.

At the time of writing, only the Graphite Black and Aurora Blue color variants of the Honor 9i were available. The Prestige Gold variant was out of stock.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

The budget Galaxy smartphone is seen with a considerable discount with a special price cut by 39 percent during the sale period. The Galaxy On Nxt is currently selling at Rs 10,900 on Flipkart, instead of Rs 17,900. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 and a no cost EMI starting Rs 363 per month.

The smartphone also has up to Rs 4,200 Buyback value offer at Rs 99 only. There is also a special cashback offer of Rs 2,200 on the device for Reliance Jio users, with a recharge of Rs 128 or Rs 299 per month.

Moto E4 Plus

Interestingly, while most of the smartphones available with hefty discounts during the sale are platform-exclusives on both Amazon India and Flipkart, the Moto E4 Plus is selling on discount on the both e-commerce websites.

On Amazon India, the Moto E4 Plus 32 GB variant is available at Rs 7,999, bringing its price down from Rs 9,999. Additionally, if a the purchase is made via HDFC on the platfrom, then that would bring the price further down by 10 percent, which would be Rs 7,200. Then there is the Jio Football offer on the smartphone, which will add a Rs 2,200 instant cashback fro Reliance Jio users, if they recharge their number by Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan every month. So that comes down to an effective price of Rs 5,700.

On Flipkart, on the other hand, the Moto E4 Plus has the same 20 percent off, which prices the device at Rs 7,999. However, in addition to that there is up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange, 10 percent instant discount for making purchase via SBI Credit Cards, and 5 percent if purchase is made via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Finally, Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro has been discounted by 23 percent during the Big Shopping Days. The smartphone is now available at Rs 6,490, down from R 8,490. There is also up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange and a complete mobile protection plan at Rs 199.