After the global launch of its flagship - Honor 10 - in London last week, Honor has now launched two new budget devices under the 7 series in India.

Honor has launched the Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones. While the Honor 7A is priced at Rs 8,999, the Honor 7C will cost Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB one. The Honor 7A will go on sale starting 29 May at 12 PM on Flipkart exclusively, while the Honor 7C will be available on Amazon India starting 31 May.

Honor 7A specifications and features

The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an eight core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. The Honor 7A comes in a 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage variant. The internal storage of the devices is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The two Honor 7A variants also differs in terms of the camera setup. The 3 GB RAM variant sports a dual rear camera setup with 13 MP primary CMOS sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the other hand, the 2 GB of RAM variant features a single 13 MP CMOS sensor, with an 8 MP sensor up front. The rear camera modules of both Honor 7A variants are backed by AI-based features.

For connectivity, the Honor 7A includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs EMUI 8.0 layered on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 7C specifications and features

The Honor 7C, on the other hand, is a larger model. It features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It will be available in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage.

For photography, the Honor 7C sports dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor, paired with an autofocus lens with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has an 8 MP sensor with a fixed focus lens sporting an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 7C also comes in two variants, but differ based on the internal storage offerings. There is a 32 GB and 64 GB storage option variants, both of which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.