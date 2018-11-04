Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale is underway, and it is a good time for people for buy gadgets that come with an array of discounts offering devices at very good deals, for example, the Poco F1 right now. Going by the list of offers on Flipkart, there is a possibility that you can buy the device for as low as Rs 7,099. Here's how.

(Read our full review of the Poco F1 here)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone launched the Poco F1 on 22 August and it quickly became famous for being a midrange smartphone with flagship-like qualities. The device is now heavily discounted on Flipkart. Its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, originally priced at Rs 24,999 is currently available with a Rs 3,000 discount. That brings down the price to Rs 21,999.

Further, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900, which if you are able to avail, will bring down the price of the device to Rs 7,099. Good luck with that. If your device does not give you that kind of a deal, don't worry, because given that we have so many festivals, sales keep coming. The right offer is waiting for you. It's just matter of time.

The device is expecting Android Pie soon, and it was recently revealed that Android Q is also going to be a reality for the smartphone. Jay Mani, who is the head of product for Pocophone has confirmed that the smartphone will also receive Android Q.

The phone is priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 24,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.