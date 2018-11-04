Sunday, November 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 November, 2018 14:52 IST

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: A possible chance for you to buy Poco F1 for Rs 7,099

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845.

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale is underway, and it is a good time for people for buy gadgets that come with an array of discounts offering devices at very good deals, for example, the Poco F1 right now. Going by the list of offers on Flipkart, there is a possibility that you can buy the device for as low as Rs 7,099. Here's how.

(Read our full review of the Poco F1 here)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone launched the Poco F1 on 22 August and it quickly became famous for being a midrange smartphone with flagship-like qualities. The device is now heavily discounted on Flipkart. Its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB  internal storage variant, originally priced at Rs 24,999 is currently available with a Rs 3,000 discount. That brings down the price to Rs 21,999.

Further, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900, which if you are able to avail, will bring down the price of the device to Rs 7,099. Good luck with that. If your device does not give you that kind of a deal, don't worry, because given that we have so many festivals, sales keep coming. The right offer is waiting for you. It's just matter of time.

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The device is expecting Android Pie soon, and it was recently revealed that Android Q is also going to be a reality for the smartphone. Jay Mani, who is the head of product for Pocophone has confirmed that the smartphone will also receive Android Q.

The phone is priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 24,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

POCO F1

Xiaomi promises to bring Android 10 Q update on its Poco F1 smartphone

Oct 30, 2018

Poco F1

Diwali with Mi: How to purchase Poco F1 for Re 1 at Xiaomi’s flash sale today

Oct 23, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone to be updated with MIUI 10 by 4 November

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi valiantly attempts to troll the OnePlus 6T by comparing it to the Poco F1

Oct 31, 2018

You could buy two Poco F1 phones for the price of a OnePlus 6T, should you?

Oct 31, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review: Decent cameras and good looks don't cut it anymore

Oct 22, 2018

science

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018