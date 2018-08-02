Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 August, 2018 11:59 IST

Fitbit's revenue hurt by weak demands, reports 15.3 percent fall in Q2 2018

Fitbit's profits are down with its revenue dipping to $299.3 million from $353.3 million in Q2 2017.

Wearable device maker Fitbit has reported a decline in revenue by 15.3 percent in the second quarter of the year. The company attributes the downward graph to weak demand for some of its fitness tracking devices.

Fitbit’s net loss widened to $118.3 million in Q2 2018 from $58.2 million in Q2 2017. Company's revenue fell to $299.3 million from $353.3 million.

Fitbit Versa metal accessories.

Fitbit Versa metal accessories.

The market, however, was lead by Apple Watch, which apparently had a record-breaking June quarter with revenue growth in the mid 40 percent range. In the second quarter of 2018, Apple reportedly shipped 3.5 million smartwatches, to maintain its lead in the market. A total of 10 million smartwatches were shipped in this period.

Compared to the revenues from Apple Watch in Q2 2017, the wearable's sales are up by 30 percent.

According to a Canalys report, Apple Watch’s shipment to Asia (excluding China) exceeded 2,50,000 units, with 60 percent of those being the LTE variant. Per the report, the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular variant has been the best shipping smartwatch in Asia in Q2 2018.

And overall, as per Apple's latest quarterly report, the company made a revenue of $3.74 billion from its non-iPhone products like AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPod touch, HomePod, Beats products, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

With inputs from Reuters

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple ships 3.5 million watches in Q2 2018, maintains lead in the market: Report

Jul 28, 2018

Apple

Apple nears trillion dollar mark as iPhone X, Apple Watch lead Q3 2018 earnings

Aug 01, 2018

Trade Wars

Apple Watch, Fitbit and Sonos sales may be hit by US tariff on Chinese goods

Jul 21, 2018

Apple

Apple Watch, AirPods saw a year-over-year growth of 60 percent in Q3 2018

Aug 01, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's rumoured Wireless Charger Duo may charge two devices simultaneously

Jul 23, 2018

Apple

Apple posts $53.3 billion quarterly revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations

Aug 01, 2018

science

Kurdish refugee wins equivalent of Nobel for Maths, to have it stolen in minutes

Aug 02, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Field's medal

Indian-Australian Akshay Venkatesh wins Fields medal, the 'Nobel prize' for maths

Aug 02, 2018

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018