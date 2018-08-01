In the Q3 2018, Apple made a revenue of $3.74 billion from its non-iPhone products like AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPod touch, HomePod, Beats products, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

According to a report by FT, this revenue is up by 37 percent as compared to that of Q3 2017.

While there isn’t a break down into the specific performance of each product line in the ‘others’ category, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly revealed that Apple Watch and AirPods saw 60 percent growth year-over-year, with its revenue exceeding “$10 billion over the course of the last four quarters.”

Apparently, Apple Watch, in particular, had a record-breaking June quarter with revenue growth in the mid 40 percent range.

Apple’s wearable segment has been performing very well according to other reports as well. Last week, a report by Canalys revealed that Apple has shipped 3.5 million smartwatches in the second quarter of 2018, which is an increase by 30 percent, since the same quarter last year.

The report also suggested that Apple Watch’s shipment to Asia (excluding China) exceeded 2,50,000 units, with 60 percent of those being the LTE variant. Per the report, the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular variant has been the best shipping smartwatch in Asia in Q2 2018.