We already know that OnePlus will release a 5G-enabled phone next year. While many believed that it would be the OnePlus 6T (read our full review here) successor, expected to be called the OnePlus 7, it appears now that the device will be a part of a whole new line up.

According to a report by CNET, a OnePlus spokesperson told the publication that the 6T successor, possibly the OnePlus 7, will not be enabled with 5G. However, since the company has confirmed that a 5G device will be released, it looks like the device might be part of a new line up by OnePlus.

Speculations suggest that the device will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, and also that it will be an expensive product with premium features like wireless charging and better design.

OnePlus 6T was launched on 29 October in New York and on 30 October in New Delhi at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, at Rs 41,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and at Rs 45,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option.

OnePlus 6T specifications and features

The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the OnePlus 6 which only had a physical fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 6T also comes with a redesigned notch which somewhat looks like a teardrop. As the notch is smaller, it gives a little more room to the display which comes up to 6.4-inch instead of the 6.28-inch seen on the OnePlus 6.

The phone also comes packed with a 3,700 mAh which is 400 mAh more than OnePlus 6.

There are some similarities as well, as the 6T houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, similar to OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T also sports a rear camera setup identical to that of its predecessor. This means, a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and a secondary rear camera which is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.