Apple will be hosting the Far Out event during which the Cupertino-based tech giant will be launching a number of devices. Of all the devices, the iPhone 14 series is what most people are looking forward to.

Apple will be launching at least four different devices under the iPhone 14 series, namely, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If the rumours that have surfaced are anything to go by, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the actual flagships from Apple. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus, are actually just refreshed versions of the iPhone 13.

We take a look at a few of the features that will set the iPhone 14 Pro series apart from the iPhone 14 series.

A better display

Both, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Max/Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. However, the displays used in the Pro series will be of much better quality and come with completely different feature sets, as compared to the non-Pro models.

Firstly, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a new display design. These two devices will be doing away with the notch and instead will have a pill-and-hole-punch cutout. This new cutout will have all the light and proximity sensors, dot projectors, and infrared cameras that Apple includes in their phones. The iPhone 14 non-Pro devices will continue using a notch, albeit with a slightly revised design.

Secondly, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a ProMotion display with refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. As a result, the more expensive iPhone Pro series will have an always-on display for the first time, just like the Apple Watch. The non-Pro iPhone 14 series, will have a regular 60Hz display, the same one that we get in the iPhone 13 series.

A16 chipset

Whenever Apple introduces a new iPhone series, it also brings a new, much faster chip, which is used across all the new devices in the series. This year, however, Apple will be limiting their latest A16 SoC, only to the Pro models.

The non-Pro iPhone series will be getting last year’s A15 Bionic. Now, although they aren’t exactly outdated and are years from being obsolete, they will have a significant performance disadvantage over the new A16 SoC. Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro series, will outperform the iPhone 14 non-Pro series, but to what extent, remains to be seen.

Major camera upgrades

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus will have very few hardware changes to the cameras. However, the major upgrades are expected to be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new 48MP sensor with a wide lens, for its main camera. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities, especially with video. Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be getting the ability to record videos in 8K.

Furthermore, the ultra-wide lens on the 14 Pro models will have a much larger sensor, which, theoretically, will capture more light, which in turn should give better photos and videos in low-light scenarios.

Also, historically, features like ProRAW photos and ProRes videos have been exclusive to the Pro models.