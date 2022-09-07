Wednesday, September 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Features that iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max will have that the regular iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Max won't

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have some awesome features that the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max won’t. This includes a whole new 48MP camera system.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 07, 2022 12:29:11 IST

Apple will be hosting the Far Out event during which the Cupertino-based tech giant will be launching a number of devices. Of all the devices, the iPhone 14 series is what most people are looking forward to.

Apple will be launching at least four different devices under the iPhone 14 series, namely, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Features that iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max will have that the regular iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Max won't

If the rumours that have surfaced are anything to go by, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the actual flagships from Apple. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus, are actually just refreshed versions of the iPhone 13.

We take a look at a few of the features that will set the iPhone 14 Pro series apart from the iPhone 14 series.

A better display
Both, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Max/Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. However, the displays used in the Pro series will be of much better quality and come with completely different feature sets, as compared to the non-Pro models.

Firstly, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a new display design. These two devices will be doing away with the notch and instead will have a pill-and-hole-punch cutout. This new cutout will have all the light and proximity sensors, dot projectors, and infrared cameras that Apple includes in their phones. The iPhone 14 non-Pro devices will continue using a notch, albeit with a slightly revised design.

Secondly, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a ProMotion display with refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. As a result, the more expensive iPhone Pro series will have an always-on display for the first time, just like the Apple Watch. The non-Pro iPhone 14 series, will have a regular 60Hz display, the same one that we get in the iPhone 13 series.

A16 chipset
Whenever Apple introduces a new iPhone series, it also brings a new, much faster chip, which is used across all the new devices in the series. This year, however, Apple will be limiting their latest A16 SoC, only to the Pro models.

The non-Pro iPhone series will be getting last year’s A15 Bionic. Now, although they aren’t exactly outdated and are years from being obsolete, they will have a significant performance disadvantage over the new A16 SoC. Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro series, will outperform the iPhone 14 non-Pro series, but to what extent, remains to be seen.

Major camera upgrades
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus will have very few hardware changes to the cameras. However, the major upgrades are expected to be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new 48MP sensor with a wide lens, for its main camera. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities, especially with video. Apparently, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be getting the ability to record videos in 8K.

Furthermore, the ultra-wide lens on the 14 Pro models will have a much larger sensor, which, theoretically, will capture more light, which in turn should give better photos and videos in low-light scenarios.

Also, historically, features like ProRAW photos and ProRes videos have been exclusive to the Pro models.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Leaked video shows Apple may let users choose the shape of their cutout in iPhone 14 Pro series

Sep 05, 2022
Leaked video shows Apple may let users choose the shape of their cutout in iPhone 14 Pro series
iPhone 14 Pro’s new cutout ‘features’ leaked, will appear as a single elongated pill

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro’s new cutout ‘features’ leaked, will appear as a single elongated pill

Sep 01, 2022
Apple’s iPhone Pro models likely to be sold in India with one significant new feature disabled

Apple

Apple’s iPhone Pro models likely to be sold in India with one significant new feature disabled

Sep 05, 2022
iPhone 14 will have satellite connectivity, Apple has completed hardware tests

Apple

iPhone 14 will have satellite connectivity, Apple has completed hardware tests

Aug 30, 2022
Apple Far Out event: When and where to watch the iPhone 14 launch event today

Apple

Apple Far Out event: When and where to watch the iPhone 14 launch event today

Sep 07, 2022
iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16

Apple

iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16

Sep 01, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022