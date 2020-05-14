Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook will pay $52 million to its content moderators for viewing graphic, disturbing posts

The settlement grants US moderators who were part of the class-action lawsuit $1,000 each.


The Associated PressMay 14, 2020 14:25:39 IST

Facebook has agreed to pay $52 million to its content moderators whose job has them viewing graphic and disturbing posts and videos on its platforms.

In a 2018 lawsuit, third-party contractors for the company said that Facebook failed to properly protect them against severe psychological and other injuries that can result from repeated exposure to graphic material such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty and other disturbing images.

Facebook will pay million to its content moderators for viewing graphic, disturbing posts

Facebook. Reuters

The settlement grants US moderators who were part of the class action lawsuit $1,000 each. Those who have been diagnosed with conditions related to their work will be able to get medical treatment and damages of up to $50,000, according to the preliminary settlement filed in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Mateo.

In a statement, Facebook said it is “grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone. We’re committed to providing them additional support through this settlement and in the future.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

facebook

Facebook has announced the first 20 members of its independent, external Oversight Board: Here is the complete list

May 07, 2020
Facebook has announced the first 20 members of its independent, external Oversight Board: Here is the complete list
Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Facebook

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

May 06, 2020
Facebook releases an open-source, ‘human-like’ chatbot called Blender

Facebook

Facebook releases an open-source, ‘human-like’ chatbot called Blender

Apr 30, 2020
Facebook, YouTube remove 'Plandemic' video with 'unsubstantiated' coronavirus claims

Facebook

Facebook, YouTube remove 'Plandemic' video with 'unsubstantiated' coronavirus claims

May 08, 2020
Facebook to roll out new desktop website with dark mode feature to all users over next few week; here is what's on offer

Facebook

Facebook to roll out new desktop website with dark mode feature to all users over next few week; here is what's on offer

May 09, 2020
Facebook launches trial of Discover app that offers free browsing with daily data balance

Facebook

Facebook launches trial of Discover app that offers free browsing with daily data balance

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020