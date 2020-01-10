tech2 News Staff

In April 2019, Facebook had announced that it is redesigning its desktop app. However, the new design seems to have been under test all this while. Now, however, Facebook has started to give some users access to the new desktop experience.

Facebook says that it plans to offer the redesigned desktop app more broadly before Spring 2020, according to a report by CNet.

The small number of people who are getting access to the redesigned app will now see a pop-up inviting them to help test what the company calls "The New Facebook", as they log in to Facebook. If users do agree to test the new design, they will have the option to use the website with white background or in dark mode.

The redesigned Facebook desktop version will be neater, modern, and less cluttered. The new version is also simpler, faster and more immersive, and it puts communities at the very centre of its social experience. It’s also made these communities and groups easier to find.

Notably, until the global rollout of the new design, Facebook is offering users who agree to test the redesigned website the option to switch back to the older version. People can also give the company feedback, telling it if some feature is broken or giving their general thoughts.

The news of beginning the test for the redesigned desktop app comes as Facebook is fighting various privacy and corporate controversies.

On Thursday, Facebook once again made some changes to its political ads policy, however, it continues to refuse to ban fake ads.

