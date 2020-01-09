Thursday, January 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook expands transparency on political ads, but still won’t ban fake ads

The updated Facebook Ad Library will allow users to control the frequency of political ads on the news feed.


tech2 News StaffJan 09, 2020 18:18:10 IST

Facebook has made changes to its political ads policy. Its Ad Library section has been expanded with features to bring in more transparency over the kind of ads that appear on the user’s timeline. However, the social media giant won’t be clamping down on potential misinformation in ads from politicians.

Facebook expands transparency on political ads, but still won’t ban fake ads

Facebook. Reuters

In a lengthy post, Facebook spoke about how it consulted with several political campaigners, activists, NGOs, nonprofits and volunteers to bring about changes to its ad policy. Claiming that transparency was the most sought after feature, it added several updates to its Ad Library.

Facebook’s Ad Library section allows users to see all the ads that have been run on the platform by politicians and all the campaigns actively running on the platform. This includes Instagram as well and also all the previous campaigns. Essentially, it’s a publicly available database of political ad campaign history on Facebook.

First off, it will display the size of the audience that the advertiser or politician intended to reach with an ad. Better searchability for ads has been added so that users can search for them using exact phrases. The search results can be filtered by parameters including audience size, dates, regions reached, etc. These changes are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

In the future, Facebook is planning to add the feature to allow users to hide from custom lists of advertisers so that those ads aren’t displayed on their timeline. Also, the platform will roll out better control over how often users see political ads on their timeline.

Facebook ended the post by addressing its political ads policy. It pointed out that Twitter decided to ban political ads completely and also mentioned about Google which limited its reach. It argued, “we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies, which is why we are arguing for regulation that would apply across the industry.”

The company has faced serious criticism, even from lawmakers, against its decision to not fact-check political ads on the platform, essentially allowing the spread of misinformation. Although Facebook was expected to make changes to its policy considering the US Presidential election is closing, it hasn’t really addressed the main concern.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook Libra

Swiss president says Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, needs reworking

Dec 28, 2019
Swiss president says Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, needs reworking
Facebook fined with $1.6 million by Brazil for improper sharing of user data

Facebook

Facebook fined with $1.6 million by Brazil for improper sharing of user data

Dec 31, 2019
Facebook Messenger makes it mandatory to sign up using a Facebook account

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger makes it mandatory to sign up using a Facebook account

Dec 27, 2019
Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Facebook

Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Jan 09, 2020
Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Facebook

Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Jan 08, 2020
Indian Navy bans use of Facebook for its personnel to ensure security of information, says directives on social media usage 'have existed before'

NewsTracker

Indian Navy bans use of Facebook for its personnel to ensure security of information, says directives on social media usage 'have existed before'

Dec 30, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019