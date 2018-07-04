Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 04 July, 2018 14:02 IST

Facebook shares drop after reports emerge of a federal probe on the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook shares were down 2 percent at $193.36 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

Shares of Facebook Inc fell 2 percent on Tuesday, after a report that a federal probe on the data breach linked to Cambridge Analytica had been broadened and would include more government agencies.

Facebook 1280 720

Facebook shares were down 2 percent at $193.36 in early trading on the Nasdaq, erasing nearly $12 billion from the company’s market valuation.

The stock lost about 18 percent of its value in the seven trading days after the data scandal broke, but has since gained about 27 percent to date.

Facebook has faced intense scrutiny around the Cambridge scandal, which saw millions of users’ data improperly accessed by the political consultancy. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission have joined the Department of Justice in its inquiries about the two companies and the sharing of personal information of 71 million Americans, the Washington Post reported citing five people.

A Facebook spokesperson told Reuters late on Monday that it is cooperating with officials in the US, UK and beyond.

“We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged to continue our assistance as their work continues,” the spokesperson said.

The questioning from federal investigators centers on what Facebook knew three years ago and why the company did not reveal it at the time to its users or investors, the Washington Post said.

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Fact checking

Facebook announces new fact-checking measures, to scale to more countries by year end

Jun 22, 2018

Instagram

Instagram without Facebook would have been worth over $100 billion: Report

Jun 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook gave Airtel and Saavn access to users' personal data even after 2015

Jul 04, 2018

Twitter

Twitter launches Ads Transparency Center for users to identify political campaigns

Jun 29, 2018

Facebook

Facebook still evasive over Cambridge Analytica data leak and fake news

Jun 30, 2018

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel could ask Google, Facebook and others to store data locally

Jun 19, 2018

science

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018