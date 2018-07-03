Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 11:00 IST

Facebook data breach investigation scope to be broadened by FBI, SEC and DoJ

Details about whether the investigators are planning criminal charges against Facebook are unknown.

The federal investigation into Facebook's sharing of data with the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica has gotten further, with a focus on the examination of the social media giant itself. Leading the investigation is the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to a report in The Washington Post, investigators want to know if Facebook lied to lawmakers, the public, and the investors about the data breach scandal from March this year, when there was improper use of data of 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica, which was incidentally hired by president Donald Trump’s 2016 US election campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to a meeting with Senator John Thun. Image: Reuters

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to a meeting with Senator John Thun. Image: Reuters

When Facebook had found out in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica had obtained Facebook data to create voter profiles, it didn’t disclose that information to the public.

The investigators are now keen on understanding why this information wasn't revealed at that time to the users or stakeholders.

The Capitol Hill testimony of Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is also is being scrutinised as investigators are looking into whether the answers and comments provided by him were enough. They also want to know if the company disclosed the information about the scandal on a timely basis.

Further details about the investigation, like whether the investigating agencies are planning any sort of criminal charges or penalties against Facebook, are unknown.

tags


latest videos

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

also see

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel could ask Google, Facebook and others to store data locally

Jun 19, 2018

Govts should accord top priority to cyber regulation and data protection: Report

Jun 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Most Indian firms believe EU's General Data Protection Regulation will help in bringing sense of privacy: Survey

Jul 02, 2018

data privacy

Facebook, Google, Microsoft accused of violating GDPR laws with unethical policies

Jun 29, 2018

social media

SC agrees to hear privacy case against Social Media Communication Hub

Jun 19, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger will now have ads auto-playing right beside your chats

Jun 20, 2018

science

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018