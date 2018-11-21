Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Facebook launches tool to track how much time you spend on the platform

You can also use 'Your Time on Facebook' tool create daily reminders, manage notifications and more.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 14:07 PM IST

Last week, Instagram rolled out the feature to track users' time spent on the app. Facebook has also reportedly released a similar tool, called 'Your Time on Facebook', which will count the number of minutes you spend on the platform. The new tool allows you to set a daily limit for using the app and also to get reminders to stop usage after you have exhausted the selected time limit.

The feature is a good way for you to figure how much time you spend on the platform, also on a particular device for the past week and in general to have an idea of the average time spent. You can then alter your usage accordingly. The tool also provides access shortcuts to notifications, news feed and friend request settings.

The feature hasn't rolled out to all users yet. It was first identified by TechCrunch.

Your time on Facebook. Image: Tech2

Your time on Facebook. Image: Tech2

How to access 'Your Time on Facebook' feature

Here's how you can access the tool. Head to Facebook's hamburger icon or the 'more' tab, where you will find a 'Settings and Privacy' option. You can now head to the 'Your Time on Facebook' tool create daily reminders, manage notifications and so on. It is quite similar to Instagram's 'Your Activity' feature.

Screenshots of Facebook's Your Time on Facebook feature. Image: TechCrunch

Screenshots of Facebook's Your Time on Facebook feature. Image: TechCrunch

Last week Instagram rolled out its own 'Your Activity' feature, which, besides finding how much time you spend on the platform,  also has tools for you to set daily time limits. It also comes along with the option to mute push notifications, temporarily.

The feature was announced in August this year that it would launch a set of tools designed to give users more control over how they spend their time on the apps.

So did Facebook, but we haven't seen anything from the platform, until now.

With inputs from IANS

