Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 August, 2018 09:49 IST

Facebook, Instagram rollout time management tools, here’s how to use them

You can now limit notifications, track of how much time you spend on the app, mute notifications.

Do you realise the amount of time you spend on social media apps? Of course, it just seems like “nothing more than 40 min in the entire day”, but when you actually put together the time you spend with the apps, checking them every few minutes, seeing if you have a new follower on Instagram, looking up if someone checked in on a new place on Facebook, your screen time with these app increases to much more than you realise.

And to help you keep tab on that habit, and hopefully helping you cut down a bit on it, Facebook and Instagram are each rolling out a set of tools designed to give users more control of how they spend their time on the apps.

“When people use Facebook and Instagram, we want to make sure that they feel good about the time they’ve spent on the platform,” Ameet Ranadive, Instagram's Product Director of Well-Being writes in a blog post. “A big part of that is making sure that people are in control of their experiences and they can be mindful and intentional about how they’re spending their time, how much time they’re spending, when they engage, how they engage.”

The tools include a way to limit notifications, and a dashboard that allows users to keep track of how much time they have spent on the platforms. Facebook is also introducing a daily reminder, whereby users are alerted when they reach the time limit they set for themselves to spend on the app. There will also be an option to deactivate notifications on smartphones.

Instagram Your Activity tab.

Instagram Your Activity tab.

In order to access these tools on Instagram, head to the settings page, and tap “Your Activity”. And to see the same on Facebook, go to Settings and “Your Time on Facebook”. On both the apps, at the top, you’ll see a dashboard showing your average time you have spent on the app on that particular device. Tap any bar to see your total time for that day.

'Your Time on Facebook' tab

'Your Time on Facebook' tab

Below the dashboard, you can set a daily reminder to give yourself an alert when you’ve reached the amount of time you want to spend on that app for that day. You can change or cancel the reminder at any time.

You can also tap on “Notification Settings” to quickly access the new “Mute Push Notifications” setting. This will limit your Instagram or Facebook notifications for a period of time when you need to focus.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Green Dot

Instagram will indicate when you are online with a green dot, just like Messenger

Jul 20, 2018

Instagram 2FA

Instagram is working on non-SMS 2-factor authentication to fight SIM hackers

Jul 18, 2018

Twitter API

Twitter removed 1,43,000 ‘bad apps’ in 3 months that violated its policies

Jul 25, 2018

Plane React emoji

Why is Facebook letting some Android users react to posts with a 'Plane' emoji?

Aug 01, 2018

WhatsApp Forwarding

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

Jul 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram instruct reviewers to lock accounts of underage users

Jul 20, 2018

science

Field's medal

Indian-Australian Akshay Venkatesh wins Fields medal, the 'Nobel prize' for maths

Aug 02, 2018

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018

Space

Hubble captures stunning images of our galaxy's fraternal twin, NGC 6744

Aug 01, 2018

Evolution

A new study offers a unique explanation for why we outlived our extinct cousins

Aug 01, 2018