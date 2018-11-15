Instagram is currently rolling out its own “Your Activity” feature, which is a good way for you to figure how much time you spend on the platform, and there are tools for you to set daily time limits. It also comes along with the option to mute push notifications, temporarily.

Instagram had announced in August this year that it would launch a set of tools designed to give users more control over how they spend their time on the apps. So did Facebook, but we haven't seen anything from the platform yet.

“When people use Facebook and Instagram, we want to make sure that they feel good about the time they’ve spent on the platform,” Ameet Ranadive, Instagram's product director of Well-Being had written in a blog post back then.

In order to access these tools on Instagram, head to your profile page, and tap on the hamburger icon. Here you will see an option called "You Activity" which is a dashboard showing your average time you have spent on the app on that particular device. Tap any bar representing days from the past week, and you will be able see your total time for that day.

Below the dashboard, you can set a daily reminder to give yourself an alert when you’ve reached the amount of time you want to spend on that app for that day. You can change or cancel the reminder at any time.

There is also an option for you to tap on “Notification Settings” to quickly access the new “Mute Push Notifications” setting. This will limit your Instagram notifications for a period of time that you want.