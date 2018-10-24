Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 09:36 IST

Facebook is redesigning Messenger to reduce bloat so you can focus on chatting

Facebook is moving the Messenger back to basics and now calls it the Messenger 4.

Facebook has announced an overhaul to the Messenger app, which should roll out to a majority of users in the coming weeks. The Messenger serves 1.3 billion monthly users globally, and to expand this number further, Facebook is aiming to simplify the service and focus on chats primarily.

The Messenger 4. Image: Facebook

The Messenger 4. Image: Facebook

“We’ve built a lot of capabilities over the years, but [Messenger] is not as simple as the app was when we first began our journey. We had a decision to make here: we can continue to pile on, or we can build a new foundation that would really enable us to build simplicity and powerful features on top of something that’s new and something that goes back to its roots,” said Stan Chudnovsky, Messenger chief, as reported by The Verge.

That is not to say that Facebook is going to do away with these widgets entirely, of course not, but in the new design, these widgets have been hidden away in spots where you can safely ignore them.

The nine different tabs that you see on the top and the bottom of the Messenger screen, have now been simply brought down to three. This means Facebook is now reducing the face of Messenger with just a Chat tab, People tab, and a Discover tab.

The nine tabs on the Messenger have been reduced to just three in the new design. Image: Facebook

The nine tabs on the Messenger have been reduced to just three in the new design. Image: Facebook

The Chat tab will have all your one on one and group conversations at one place, with the camera icon now sitting on the top of the tab.

Through the People tab, you can find friends, catch up on people’s Stories, and see everyone who is active at the moment. Then you have the Discover tab, where you can connect with businesses to get the latest deals, play Instant Games, book your next vacation, follow the new, among other things.

Along with these changes, the overhaul also comes with a very small but interesting customisation update, called the colour gradients, that will let you use multiple colours to customise your chat bubbles in conversations. You can see the colours change from red to blue, for example, as you scroll up and down a conversation.

Besides these, Facebook says it has a handful of other features too that will soon be coming to the Messenger, like Dark Mode, and a re-skinned interface that cuts down on the glare from your phone.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger working on an ‘unsend message’ feature on the platform

Oct 17, 2018

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger might come with 'Unsend' feature to retract sent messages

Oct 13, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to demote website links having stolen content in the News Feed: Report

Oct 17, 2018

Facebook Data Breach

Facebook to buy a major cyber security firm to prevent future breaches: Report

Oct 22, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's majors shareholders propose removal of Mark Zuckerberg as chairman

Oct 18, 2018

facebook

Facebook says that it will soon let you post ‘3D photos’ in your News Feed

Oct 12, 2018

science

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018