Facebook is making a few major changes to its Terms of Service (ToS) and it will come into effect on 1 October. The move is being undertaken to so that Facebook can remove or restrict access to content, services or information if they determine that by doing so they can "avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook."

According to Facebook, the social media platform works constantly to better services and develop new features to make their Products better for both users and the community. As such, they need to keep on updating the Terms from time to time to accurately reflect their services and practices.

As per Facebook, while it may not affect the everyday functioning of the app for most users, if a content that contains fake news, violence or violates community standards, Facebook can remove it as per its discretion.

Facebook has also stated that if a user repeatedly infringes other people's intellectual property rights, the account may get suspended or permanently disabled.

The social media giant has stated that when they take such an action they will let users know and explain any options they have to request a review, unless doing so exposes Facebook or others to legal liability, harm community, compromise integrity related to services, systems and products.

Facebook has also stated that they do not control or direct what people and others do or say and they are not responsible for the actions or conduct of users, whether online or offline or any content they share.

The development comes after Facebook recently threatened to block news distribution in Australia in reaction to a measure that could require it to compensate media organisations for using their stories in the country.