FP Trending

Facebook started way back in 2004 as The Facebook and it was an app created specifically for college students. Now in 2020, the social media giant has achieved great heights and is accessible to anyone above the age of 13.

However, Mark Zuckerberg’s venture is taking a trip back to its roots by launching a sub section that deals exclusively with college students. Known as Facebook Campus, the space will help students connect with peers better.

Introducing the feature, Product Manager Charmaine Hung said Facebook Campus will “help students make and maintain relationships, even if they’re away from their college”. The blog mentions how connecting could be harder given some colleges are shifting to partial or full-time remote learning due to the pandemic.

In order to enroll oneself up for Campus, users need to create an account separate from their main Facebook account. In fact, the app will be making it for you once you feed in your college email address and graduation year. “Other information such as their major, classes, hometown and minor are optional”. Much like a notice board in an actual college campus, news about a group meeting or event gets across to members of the campus only.

The Campus-only News Feed will let students create study groups or plan virtual concerts. There will be campus-specific Groups where one can ask for advice or post a confession. One of the most crucial features of Campus is the presence of Campus directory that helps you find anyone on the basis of their class, major, or year. But it is a given that not everyone is going to be on Campus.

There are going to be real-time chat rooms that can be created for members of a certain dorm or club. However, this feature is currently available only for 30 schools in the United States. The entire list has been published by the firm and students of those colleges can find Campus within their Facebook app.