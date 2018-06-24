Sunday, June 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 June, 2018 15:00 IST

Facebook hires a team to prevent the worst things that can be done using the platform

The team is searching for troubling behaviour, examining keywords and other signals that could be used to promote violence.

Facebook has hired a team of ex-intelligence officers, researchers and media buyers to find the worst possible things that can be done using the platform and to help the company prevent them.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The group is called "Investigative Operations Team" and is testing the company's advertising systems, pages, Instagram, Messenger and more, BuzzFeed News reported on 23 June.

The team is searching for troubling behaviour, examining keywords and other signals that could be used to promote violence. It is also investigating Facebook's merchant tools, attempting to spot problematic product sales.

"What we have now is a series of people who are truly looking for how could you possibly do something wrong," said Lynda Talgo, the Facebook Business Integrity Director.

"Their entire job is to look forward and figure out what's coming around the corner," she added.

Facebook's creation of this team is the latest sign of an ongoing mindset shift among Silicon Valley's giants who are realising they can't simply assume the best of their users and must prepare for the worst behaviour imaginable.

Google has set up an "Intelligence Desk" at YouTube which is meant to detect controversial content before it mushrooms into crisis.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

Instagram TV

Instagram launches IGTV for long videos, intensifying competition for YouTube

Jun 21, 2018

YouTube Goodies

YouTube offers creators memberships and merchandise sales as ad alternatives

Jun 22, 2018

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat now allows you to export videos not only in circlular but also square format

Jun 24, 2018

YouTube Premieres

YouTube will now let creators debut pre-recorded videos as a live moment

Jun 22, 2018

IGTV vs YouTube

Instagram's IGTV has its sights set on YouTube for attracting content creators

Jun 21, 2018

science

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidate using K2 mission's data

Jun 24, 2018

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018