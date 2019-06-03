Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Facebook plans to introduce a digital coin which will allow its users to send and receive digital currency through Instagram and WhatsApp

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 10:42:47 IST

Facebook Inc is in talks with the US derivatives regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), over the social media company’s plans for a digital currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The regulator is in the early stages of talks with Facebook in an effort to understand whether the company’s plans for a digital coin would fall under the CFTC’s scope, the FT reported, citing Christopher Giancarlo, the head of the CFTC. According to him, there was no application to review at the moment.

Facebook has approach US regulators to discuss its digital coin ambitions: Report

Facebook Logo. Image: Reuters

In May, Facebook set up a financial technology company in Switzerland focusing on blockchain and payments as well as data analytics and investing.

Facebook plans to introduce a digital coin which will allow its users to send and receive digital currency through Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook's digital coin will be pegged to a fiat currency such as the US dollar or Japanese Yen to ensure the stability in the value of the coin. The speculated name for this digital coin is GlobalCoin.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal last month, Facebook is reportedly "recruiting dozens of financial firms and online merchants to launch the network."

Facebook declined to comment on the FT report.

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Facebook

Facebook is planning to launch ‘GlobalCoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020

May 24, 2019
Facebook is planning to launch ‘GlobalCoin’, its own cryptocurrency, in 2020
Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

Facebook

Facebook's appeal of transfer of user data rejected by Irish Supreme Court

May 31, 2019
Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

Facebook

Facebook annual board meeting sees protesters carrying inflatable angry emoji

May 30, 2019
Facebook is working on AI that will be trained using self-learning methods

Facebook

Facebook is working on AI that will be trained using self-learning methods

May 21, 2019
Facebook sets up new financial technology company to focus on blockchain

Facebook

Facebook sets up new financial technology company to focus on blockchain

May 19, 2019
Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

Facebook

Facebook caught sharing private user data with telecom companies, phone makers: Report

May 22, 2019

science

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019