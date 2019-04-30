21:46 (IST)
Facebook is also being investigated for unauthorised storage of email IDs
Back then Facebook said that it may have "unintentionally uploaded" email contacts of up to 1.5 million new users since May 2016, adding that the "contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them.
"Facebook said in an emailed statement that it was "in touch with the New York State attorney general's office and are responding to their questions on this matter."
21:43 (IST)
Mark Zuckerberg has a lot of explaining to do
The most recent fumble by Facebook was to do with its recent security lapse where millions of user passwords were exposed. The social network had reportedly stored passwords in plain text.
21:35 (IST)
Facebook’s F8 has always been about the future of Facebook and its products, but this year could be a bit different
Without even glancing through the social network’s report card in 2018, the current year itself saw Facebook being put through the scanner one too many times.
Zuckerberg is expected to use his keynote to show users and lawmakers how he could possibly make his social network a safer place.
21:34 (IST)
Facebook F8: Day 2
Day 2 also starts off with a keynote and is then followed by sessions on visual recognition from Facebook AI, a chance to meet Spark AR product team, a session on how apply AI to keep its platform safe, a deep dive of Facebook’s Disaster Maps and Facebook explaining its approach to build reduced app sizes. Lastly, there’s also a session on how to monetize mobile games.
21:33 (IST)
Facebook F8: Day 1
As per the schedule, day 1 starts off with the opening keynote followed by sessions and demos on VR for enterprise, using messenger to drive business results, an introduction to machine learning, a session on key features of Facebook camera, a deep dive on how Messenger is transforming customer care, a Spark AR creators roundtable and plenty more. There will also be sessions with Instagram’s camera team as well, for the use of AR.
21:31 (IST)
And as well all know plenty has happened with Facebook since the last F8 conference.
But first let’s take a broader look at what Zuckerberg and his team have in store for us over the next two days.
21:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Facebook’s annual F8 Developer Conference
While the conference is ideally meant for Facebook’s developer community, with live demos and sessions. Everyone’s attention is on the opening keynote on Day 1, which Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg uses to talk about the future of the social network.
