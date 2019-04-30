Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook F8 Conference LIVE updates: VR, Oculus, Messenger and more to be talking points

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 21:19:48 IST

We are likely to hear updates on Facebook-owned Oculus, Instagram, Messenger and perhaps also WhatsApp.

It has been a turbulent few years for Facebook with scandal after scandal rocking the company. From data privacy to extremist content, the world's largest social media giant has a lot course correction to do and it would appear that this year's F8 conference is where CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be making announcements which will focus largely on user privacy and encryption.

Facebook F8 Conference LIVE updates: VR, Oculus, Messenger and more to be talking points

Facebook F8.

Among other things, we are also likely to hear about updates to Facebook-owned Oculus, Instagram, Messenger and perhaps also WhatsApp. Facebook will also demo products that showcase the latest developments in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and new tools that help build new products and features for consumers.

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook was embroiled in. 2018 and 2019 have also not been kind to the company with issues of data privacy and handling of extremist content cropping up every now and then which has ultimately resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine imposed by the US FTC.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Facebook is also being investigated for unauthorised storage of email IDs

    Back then Facebook said that it may have "unintentionally uploaded" email contacts of up to 1.5 million new users since May 2016, adding that the "contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them.

    "Facebook said in an emailed statement that it was "in touch with the New York State attorney general's office and are responding to their questions on this matter."

    Read all about it here:

    Facebook being investigated for unauthorised storage of up to 1.5 million email ids

  • 21:43 (IST)

    Mark Zuckerberg has a lot of explaining to do

    The most recent fumble by Facebook was to do with its recent security lapse where millions of user passwords were exposed. The social network had reportedly stored passwords in plain text.

  • 21:35 (IST)

    Facebook’s F8 has always been about the future of Facebook and its products, but this year could be a bit different

    Without even glancing through the social network’s report card in 2018, the current year itself saw Facebook being put through the scanner one too many times.

    Zuckerberg is expected to use his keynote to show users and lawmakers how he could possibly make his social network a safer place.

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Facebook F8: Day 2

    Day 2 also starts off with a keynote and is then followed by sessions on visual recognition from Facebook AI, a chance to meet Spark AR product team, a session on how apply AI to keep its platform safe, a deep dive of Facebook’s Disaster Maps and Facebook explaining its approach to build reduced app sizes. Lastly, there’s also a session on how to monetize mobile games.

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Facebook F8: Day 1

    As per the schedule, day 1 starts off with the opening keynote followed by sessions and demos on VR for enterprise, using messenger to drive business results, an introduction to machine learning, a session on key features of Facebook camera, a deep dive on how Messenger is transforming customer care, a Spark AR creators roundtable and plenty more. There will also be sessions with Instagram’s camera team as well, for the use of AR.

  • 21:31 (IST)

    And as well all know plenty has happened with Facebook since the last F8 conference.

    But first let’s take a broader look at what Zuckerberg and his team have in store for us over the next two days.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Facebook’s annual F8 Developer Conference

    While the conference is ideally meant for Facebook’s developer community, with live demos and sessions. Everyone’s attention is on the opening keynote on Day 1, which Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg uses to talk about the future of the social network.

    • read more



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Facebook F8

Facebook F8 conference starts at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watch

Apr 30, 2019
Facebook F8 conference starts at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watch
Facebook F8 2019: Zuckerberg to explain company's new 'privacy-focused' vision

Facebook F8

Facebook F8 2019: Zuckerberg to explain company's new 'privacy-focused' vision

Apr 30, 2019
WhatsApp universal app for Windows 10 could be announced at Facebook F8 conference

WhatsApp

WhatsApp universal app for Windows 10 could be announced at Facebook F8 conference

Apr 30, 2019
Facebook's annual F8 conference to start today: Here's what to expect

Facebook

Facebook's annual F8 conference to start today: Here's what to expect

Apr 30, 2019
Sri Lanka blasts: Lankan government blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp in the wake of terror attacks

social media

Sri Lanka blasts: Lankan government blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp in the wake of terror attacks

Apr 22, 2019
WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Zuckerberg

Apr 26, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019