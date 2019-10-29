Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
Facebook employees sign a letter to oppose the policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements

Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company "remains committed to not censoring political speech."


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 08:54:34 IST

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network's policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

Facebook logo is reflected in glasses in this picture illustration taken. Reuters

The New York Times reported on Monday that more than 250 workers have signed the letter urging Facebook leaders to change the policy that they say is a "threat to what FB stands for."

While that's a small fraction of Facebook's workforce of more than 35,000, it's a rare showing of employee dissent generally more typical of Google and Amazon.

Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company "remains committed to not censoring political speech."

The employee letter follows widespread criticism of Facebook's ad policy, including from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

Facebook recently confirmed that politicians will be allowed to lie on Facebook, and that Facebook will pocket money from them for the privilege. Political organisations and regular advertisers will apparently not be granted the same privileges.

Facebook argues that political ads are “newsworthy” and that it’s up to regular Facebook users to form informed opinions on the politicians they’re voting for.

 

With inputs from Reuters

