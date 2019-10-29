tech2 News Staff

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network's policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

The New York Times reported on Monday that more than 250 workers have signed the letter urging Facebook leaders to change the policy that they say is a "threat to what FB stands for."

While that's a small fraction of Facebook's workforce of more than 35,000, it's a rare showing of employee dissent generally more typical of Google and Amazon.

Facebook spokeswoman Bertie Thomson says the company appreciates its employees voicing their concerns but the company "remains committed to not censoring political speech."

The employee letter follows widespread criticism of Facebook's ad policy, including from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate.

Facebook recently confirmed that politicians will be allowed to lie on Facebook, and that Facebook will pocket money from them for the privilege. Political organisations and regular advertisers will apparently not be granted the same privileges.

Facebook argues that political ads are “newsworthy” and that it’s up to regular Facebook users to form informed opinions on the politicians they’re voting for.

With inputs from Reuters

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .