Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook Crisis Response now works with WhatsApp, will let you share first-hand information

Facebook will now allow users to offer or request help during a crisis via WhatsApp messenger.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 19:25:28 IST

Facebook has added new functionalities to its Crisis Response feature today. The tool will now allow people in affected areas to share first-hand information about what they’re witnessing or things they think people around the area must know. This new feature is in addition to the existing ability to share requests or offers for help.

As reported by TechCrunch, Facebook has also added WhatsApp integration into the Crisis Response tool. This means that users will be able to offer or request help through the messaging app. This feature was currently limited to Facebook Messenger.

Notably, only the ability to offer or request help has been integrated into WhatsApp. None of the other features of the tool are currently supported by the messaging platform.

Facebook Crisis Response now works with WhatsApp, will let you share first-hand information

Image: Reuters

Under Facebook's Crisis Response tool, various features are offered, like Safety Check, Community Help, and Fundraisers.

Further, Facebook is also updating its 'Data for Good' tools, including improvements to its disaster maps. At the time of crisis, Facebook offers disaster maps and shares information about where to distribute supplies.The maps have been corrected for things like commute patterns and tourist populations.

Additionally, starting today, Facebook says it will now be able to share this data with state and local officials, as well as federal relief agencies. For this, Facebook has partnered with organisations like Direct Relief and the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS (NAPSG) Foundation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research

Nov 26, 2019
Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research
NSO Group employees sue Facebook for 'unfairly' blocking their private accounts: Report

Facebook spyware

NSO Group employees sue Facebook for 'unfairly' blocking their private accounts: Report

Nov 26, 2019
Facebook corrects user's post under pressure as Singapore government calls it fake news

Facebook

Facebook corrects user's post under pressure as Singapore government calls it fake news

Dec 02, 2019
Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

Facebook

Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

Nov 26, 2019
Facebook agrees to provide additional documents by 26 November for California privacy probe

Facebook

Facebook agrees to provide additional documents by 26 November for California privacy probe

Nov 22, 2019
Facebook, Google under scrutiny by the EU on data collection, monetisation practises

Facebook

Facebook, Google under scrutiny by the EU on data collection, monetisation practises

Dec 03, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com