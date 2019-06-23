Sunday, June 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes terms the new Libra cryptocurrency as 'frightening'

In a series of tweets, Hughes has mentioned that Libra has a hard and long path being successful.

tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2019 13:41:01 IST

Not long ago, Facebook made an announcement that it will be entering into the cryptocurrency market with a new coin called Libra and a wallet for the coin called Calibra. Obviously with the company's chequered track record, Libra is going to be a hard sell for the company and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes concurs with it.

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes terms the new Libra cryptocurrency as frightening

Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook. Reuters

In a series of tweets, Hughes has mentioned that Libra has a hard and long path being successful. He has in fact termed this new cryptocurrency as "frightening".

"At the start of the week, I thought the problem would be that it would reinforce Facebook's corporate power. Now, a few days out, I think the problem is different and bigger: a new layer of monetary control between central banks and individuals, mediated by corporations," tweeted Hughes.

This is not the first time Hughes has raised concerns over Libra. In an opinion piece in The Financial Times, Hughes wrote "Libra would hand over much of the control of monetary policy from central banks to these private companies, which also include Visa, Uber, and Vodafone. If global regulators don't act now, it could very soon be too late".

Earlier, in an interview Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg mentioned that regulators have concerns about Facebook's new cryptocurrency. Sandberg also mentioned that the Libra Association, which will handle the coin, will be based out of Geneva and it will comprise of 27 companies including the likes of Visa, Mastercard, Uber, Spotify and more.

Hughes has also voiced his concerns about how big Facebook has become back in May when he wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times that it is "time to break up Facebook" and that Mark Zuckerberg has yielded "unchecked power" and influence "far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government".

(Also Read: Facebook Libra: here's how it could impact the Indian regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies)

(Also Read: Facebook's unveiling of Libra cryptocurrency brings attention to 'stablecoins')

(Also Read: Calibra: hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project)

(Also Read: Facebook's cryptocurrency project raises privacy concerns, asked to halt program)

(Also Read: Facebook Libra cryptocurrency project to be scrutinised by US senate on 16 July)

(Also Read: Facebook Libra: Here's how it could affect currency-trading markets from an Indian perspective)

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Facebook

Facebook reportedly set to unveil its cryptocurrency called 'Libra' by next year

Jun 18, 2019
Facebook reportedly set to unveil its cryptocurrency called 'Libra' by next year
Breaking off from Facebook would make Instagram less safer says its head Adam Mosseri

Facebook breakup

Breaking off from Facebook would make Instagram less safer says its head Adam Mosseri

Jun 11, 2019
Facebook Libra: Here's how it could impact the Indian regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies

Libra

Facebook Libra: Here's how it could impact the Indian regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies

Jun 19, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's my friend but his 'power has grown too big' says Chris Hughes

Jun 18, 2019
Calibra: Hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project

Calibra

Calibra: Hours after launch, US politicians ask Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project

Jun 19, 2019
Facebook's newly announced Calibra logo ripped off of online bank Current's logo?

Facebook

Facebook's newly announced Calibra logo ripped off of online bank Current's logo?

Jun 21, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019