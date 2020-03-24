Tuesday, March 24, 2020Back to
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to health workers

The United States has seen a surge in demand for respirator masks caused by the coronavirus outbreak.


ReutersMar 24, 2020 15:21:17 IST

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Sunday that the social media company has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to provide health workers with more protective gear.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Getty.

“To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued,” Zuckerberg said in a post, adding that the company is also working on “sourcing a lot more to donate.”

The United States has seen a surge in demand for respirator masks caused by the coronavirus outbreak as the US Department of Health and Human Services, over the next 18 months, aims to buy 500 million masks for the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation’s supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

tags

