Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Essential PH-2 design details surface online, reveal in-display front-facing camera

The Essential PH-2 could feature an in-display front camera with a translucent glass panel.

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 18:07:08 IST

Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, created Essential a few years ago and introduced the company's first smartphone in 2017. Although the modular smartphone came with a few unique features (at that time), it couldn’t bring in enough money.

Representational image of Essential Ph-1. Image: Essential

Representational image of Essential Ph-1. Image: Essential

While reports pointed to the fact that phone didn't fare well in sales due to limited carrier deals in select markets, there were other concerning issues that caused the failure of the PH-1 phone. The phone’s initial debut created a lot of hype with critics praising the unique design, tiny notch-display and its titanium and ceramic build. The display was truly bezel-less and the modular connector pins that allowed connecting accessories. But despite the unique aspects, countless camera updates and new features, the Essential Ph-1 came under fire due to its ‘underwhelming camera,’ faulty performance, average battery backup and above all, its hefty price tag. Hopefully, the Android creator’s company has learned from past mistakes.

According to a SlashGear report, Essential is reportedly working on the PH-1's successor, the Essential PH-2. While reports of the apparent existence of the second-gen Essential phone surfaced in December last year, a set of drawings purportedly created by Essential reveal details about the phone’s display and design.

The illustrations as spotted by SlashGear show a fingerprint sensor under the display. As per the report, the front camera will be placed under the screen and a special panel will turn translucent when taking a selfie. Together, these should result in a completely bezel-less screen with neither a notch nor some sort of fancy pop-up camera.

The report further suggests that the camera behind the display will be accompanied by a light sensor and that Essential might opt of an OLED panel. Apparently, the name PH-2 was previously spotted in a leaked document. Besides the speculated design information, other details regarding the Essential PH-2 phone are scarce right now.

A report from Bloomberg last year indicated that Andy Rubin’s company is working on an AI phone. As per the report, the startup is developing a ‘new kind of phone’ that will try to mimic the user and respond to messages automatically. The device, reportedly labelled as a ‘mobile product’, is said to have a design language different from that of a standard smartphone. Bloomberg notes that the device will have a small screen and that users will be able to interact using voice commands. Essential has not shared any word as to when it actually plans to introduce this AI phone.

To recall, the Essential PH-1 was launched in May 2017 with a 5.7-inch QHD edge-to-edge display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. However, Essential discontinued the PH-1 last year.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

NewsTracker

Essential founder Andy Rubin clarifies that he is not selling the company but is looking for more investors: Report

May 28, 2018

Essential

Essential Ph-1 discontinued but company working on a new smartphone: Report

Dec 30, 2018

Andy Rubin’s $749 Essential phone misses shipping dates without any official explanation

Jul 11, 2017

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone to be shipped in a few weeks; global launch yet to be announced

Jul 23, 2017

Essential smartphone release date to be announced soon, competition to arise from bigwigs this year

Aug 10, 2017

Andy Rubin gives a glimpse of his upcoming bezel-less smartphone

Mar 28, 2017

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019