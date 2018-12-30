tech2 News Staff

After getting more than a poor response, Andy Rubin's Essential Ph-1 is no more. That's right, the co-founder of Android and his first ever phone will no longer sell. The company has announced that it has sold out all the existing Ph-1 devices and will not be making more, effectively discontinuing the lineup.

The announcement, which was made via 9to5Google, however, does not mean that this is the end for Essential. The rumour mill had been churning out leaks about a new phone from Essential and now the company has officially confirmed it. Accessories and support for the original Essential Phone will still be provided.

Rumours were adrift that with Essential Ph-1's poor sales number, the camera issues and a data breach the company was on the point of being sold and the Essential PH-2 being shelved. However, it is good to see the company coming out with a new device and we might start getting more details on it soon enough.

A few months back Andy Rubin had said on Twitter, "We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace cancelling some in favor of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products."