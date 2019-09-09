Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
Elon Musk's futuristic 'cyberpunk' Tesla pickup truck could be launched in November

Elon Musk described the Tesla Pickup as "futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck".


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 21:08:49 IST

Tesla was due to launch an all-electric pickup truck this year and it would now appear that we have a legitimate timeframe for the unveiling of this vehicle.

Tesla Pickup teaser shared by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, has responded to a tweet about the Tesla pickup truck by claiming that the launch will happen in November. The truck was said to come out this summer and then reports indicated that it was happening at the end of October. Musk has proven earlier that he could be very optimistic about upcoming projects which in the end got delayed.

There is very little that is known about this Tesla pickup truck except for a concept image that was shared during the unveiling of the Tesla Semi back in 2017. In March, Musk tweeted out another teaser image of the futuristic Tesla vehicle.

In an interview with Recode, Elon Musk described the Tesla Pickup as "futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck". "It’s gonna have a lot of titanium,” Musk added later.

In more news regarding Tesla, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on 5 September cited driver errors and Tesla Inc's Autopilot design as the probable cause of a January 2018 crash of a Model S into a parked firetruck on a highway in California.

The safety board, which previously criticised Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a 2016 fatal crash in Florida, said that the system's design "permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task" in the Culver City, California, crash. The NTSB said on Tuesday that Autopilot allowed the driver to keep his hands off the wheel for the vast majority of the nearly 14 minutes of the trip.

The fire truck was unoccupied and the driver was not injured in the incident. The NTSB cited the driver's "inattention and overreliance" on the advanced driver assistance system.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


