Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Musk allegedly made 'unchecked use of Twitter to make inaccurate statements about the company.'

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 12:36:49 IST

While Elon Musk may be one of the most entertaining CEOs on Twitter, he also releases "repeated misstatements", or so claim some of the people who've invested in Tesla.

A group of Tesla investors is reportedly taking Musk to court on the basis of the founder's "unchecked use of Twitter to make inaccurate statements about the company", according to a report by Bloomberg. 

Elon Musk was forced to step down as Tesla chairman.

The investors seeks to permanently block Musk's Twitter account. “Mr Musk has continually disregarded all efforts to rein in his material misstatements on social media. He has ignored federal court orders, a settlement with the SEC, and even his company’s own corporate policies expressly requiring that any of his tweets regarding Tesla be pre-screened,” claimed the investors' lawyer.

Reportedly, Musks "unscreened" tweets not only cost Tesla shareholders dearly, but they also threaten to expose the company to even greater liability and litigation.

The suit is seeking a declaratory judgment that Musk and Tesla’s board breached their fiduciary duty over the Twitter posts, and shareholders are also seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

