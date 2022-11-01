Tuesday, November 01, 2022Back to
Elon Musk may be reconsidering the move to charge $20 a month for verified badges after users trash idea

Many Twitter users pointed out that they would rather leave Twitter, rather than pay $20 a month for their verified badges. Elon Musk, therefore, is considering pricing it at $8 a month.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 01, 2022 13:46:51 IST

One of Elon Musk’s initial plans for Twitter was to ensure that at least half of Twitter’s revenues came from subscriptions. To that effect, Twitter planned that they would start charging $20 per month from users for their verified badge, or the Blue Tick. Basically, this mean that anyone who wanted to get a blue tick next to their name on Twitter could do so, by buying the privilege.

Existing verified account holders had 90 days to enrol into the programme, after which, the;r verified status would be taken away. Naturally, this did not sit well with a number of users, many of whom voiced their opinions on the platform.

One of Twitters most prolific users, author Stephen King took to Twitter and completely decimated the idea, saying that if this ideas was indeed implemented, he would leave the platform.

For a change, Elon Musk took this issue seriously, and is perhaps reconsidering the pricing of Twitter Blue subscriptions.

He replied to King, asking if $8 a month sounds reasonable. Musk believes that relying on advertisers isn’t entirely plausible and that they needed other sources of revenue.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, there has been whispers that several prominent advertisers would leave the platform. This is because there has been a lot of speculation that the platform would allow some extremely controversial figures who had their accounts suspended, back on to the platform. Addressing such fears, Musk had penned a note dedicated to the advertisers on the platform, on why exactly he bought Twitter.

Musk wanted to expand the Twitter Blue subscription programme and get more users to start paying for certain features on the platform. Twitter Blue, as a service allows subscribers to try out new features before they are made available to the public. Twitter Blue subscribers also get access to certain exclusive features, the most prominent of which, is the ability to edit Tweets.

Musk’s idea was to add the Blue Tick verified badge to the Twitter Blue subscription and to increase the subscription price up from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, in the hopes that more and more people would get the new and revamped Twitter Blue package, in order to get the verified badge. However, if the reaction of Twitter users is anything to go by, this certainly has backfired.

 

