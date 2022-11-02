Wednesday, November 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk plans to revive Vine, may take on TikTok with Logan Paul by his side

Elon Musk is planning to revive and relaunch Vine, the short-video content platform by the end of the year. Rumours suggest he has already signed a billion-dollar deal with Logan Paul to run the project and take on TikTok.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 02, 2022 11:10:02 IST

Remember Vine, the short-lived video-sharing platform that made the short-video format of content go viral? Well, it seems that Elon Musk is planning to revive the old platform and give it a second lease on life.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk plans to revive Vine, may take on TikTok with Logan Paul by his side

Elon Musk is planning to revive Vine and take on short-video platforms like TikTok. Musk may hire Logan Paul to lead the creative division of the business. Image Credit: AFP

Before there was TikTok and the countless knockoffs that it spawned before there was Musically, Instagram Shorts, or YouTube Shorts, Vine was the go-to app for quirky, and zany vertically shot short-form content. The difference between a platform like TikTok and Vine is that Vine was actually loved by the people, albeit for a short period of time.

Many of the most popular content creators of today actually came to the public limelight, thanks to Vine. Today, we know musicians like Shawn Mendes and video creators like Logan Paul, because of Vines. 

Short and snackable video content was synonymous with Vine. Indian content creators like Bhuvan Bam, owe their success and popularity to Vine – hence the name, ‘BB Ki Vines’. 

Twitter bought Vine back in 2012, just 5 months after the platform launched and became an overnight sensation. However, in 2016, Twitter pulled the shutter down on Vine, taking it off the market completely, mainly because of growing competition. It was a decision that surprised many, mainly because of how popular Vine was, in spite of the rising competition. There was also the fact that TikTok, one of Vine’s main competitors was paying Vine’s top creators to sign exclusive, multi-million dollar deals with them.

Taking to Twitter, Musk put up a poll, asking users whether he should revive Vine as a platform. Not only did a vast majority of the people respond with a resounding yes, but some of the biggest content creators on the internet like Mr Beast, also supported the idea. 

Musk hasn’t confirmed whether or not he will bring back the platform that gave us some of the most celebrated social media influencers and creators. However, there are other rumours which suggest that he is already working on reviving the platform.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk plans to revive Vine, may take on TikTok with Logan Paul by his side (1)

Logan Paul and Shawn Mendes are just two of the singers, actors and countless content creators that owe their careers to VIne. Image Credit: AFP

Evidently, Musk has already approached Logan Paul to run the platform and head the creative division. As per a few rumours, Musk and Paul are set to sign a $1 billion deal soon.

The situation right now is very conducive for Musk to revive a short-form video platform like Vine. Short videos have only exploded as a content form ever since Vine went out of the market, with TikTok having a major chunk of the market right now. However, because of the way content is moderated on TikTok and because of the platform’s proximity to the Chinese government, people usually distrust TikTok. And no matter how hard YouTube and Instagram try, people don’t want to see these platforms dabbling with short-form content. Instagram in particular has often drawn flack for imitating features from TikTok.

If Musk indeed relaunches Vine, irrespective of who leads it or who manages the platform, he will have struck gold for sure.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Excited to buy Twitter, despite overpaying, says Elon Musk

Oct 20, 2022
Excited to buy Twitter, despite overpaying, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline, updates bio to 'Chief Twit'

NewsTracker

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline, updates bio to 'Chief Twit'

Oct 27, 2022
Racial slurs on Twitter increased by 500 per cent after Elon Musk took over, platform blames trolling campaign

Twitter

Racial slurs on Twitter increased by 500 per cent after Elon Musk took over, platform blames trolling campaign

Oct 31, 2022
'The bird is freed', says Elon Musk after taking over Twitter

NewsTracker

'The bird is freed', says Elon Musk after taking over Twitter

Oct 28, 2022
Explained: How Elon Musk is trying to avoid paying $122 million severance to Parag & other fired Twitter execs

FP Explainers

Explained: How Elon Musk is trying to avoid paying $122 million severance to Parag & other fired Twitter execs

Oct 31, 2022
General Motors temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter after Musk takeover

NewsTracker

General Motors temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter after Musk takeover

Oct 29, 2022

science

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022