Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 23 July, 2018 10:26 IST

Elon Musk resolves farting unicorn copyright issue with US potter Tom Edwards

The story began last year after Musk tweeted a picture of potter Tom Edwards' colourful unicorn mug.

Elon Musk has reached an agreement with a US potter who accused him of using his farting unicorn design on Tesla products without permission.

Tom Edwards, of Evergreen, Colorado, wrote on his website on 20 July that the issue had been resolved "in a way that everyone feels good about!" while Musk tweeted a screenshot of the same statement.

The story began last year after the billionaire founder of the electric car firm and SpaceX tweeted a picture of Edwards' colourful mug, which depicts a crudely drawn unicorn against a rainbow, with smiley-face emojis in the background. The mythical creature is seen passing wind into a funnel that is connected to a car. "Electric cars are good for the environment because electricity comes from magic," reads the back.

Musk called it "maybe my favourite mug ever" and the publicity led to a slight bump in sales for Edwards, who was happy that the South African-born entrepreneur, often hailed as a leading tech innovator and visionary, was a fan of his work.

The cup with the Flying Unicorn artwork that Musk posted. Image:

The cup with the Farting Unicorn artwork that Musk posted. Image: Wallypots website

But Edwards' admiration turned to disappointment when he found out the image had made its way into Tesla's promotional materials and even its operating system, for which he had not received compensation.

That prompted a bitter exchange on Twitter where Edwards' daughter Lisa Prank wrote that Musk had "ripped off my dad's art! this is a true story! what do you have to say for yourself @elonmusk ??" Musk initially credited the work to another artist and described the row as "kinda lame," adding that Edwards should be happy it had boosted his mug sales.

The news came days after Musk apologised for calling a British diver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo" (short for "pedophile"). His initial comment drew widespread outrage and briefly sent Tesla shares tumbling. The tirade raised concerns over the entrepreneur's stability and leadership, coming after a series of previous social media attacks on Wall Street analysts, journalists and employees.

Edwards, for his part, was magnanimous in his response.

"It's clear there were some misunderstandings that led to this escalating, but I'm just glad that everything has been cleared up," wrote the 61-year-old, a self-described "ceramics geek" who began working in pottery in the late 1970s after dropping out of graduate school.

"I've always been a Tesla fan, and I'm looking forward to getting back to making pots and selling them in my online store," he added.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Tesla

Elon Musk ends three-day visit to China with confidence in Tesla's future

Jul 12, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk keen to visit India and tweets that he might arrive in "early 2019"

Jul 14, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk reaches Thailand cave with mini-submarine for rescue operations

Jul 10, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs an MoU to build a manufacturing plant in Shanghai

Jul 10, 2018

Tesla

Tesla battery maker Panasonic suspends cobalt supplier due to sanctions concern

Jul 20, 2018

Tesla

Tesla to build its first factory outside the United States in China's Shanghai

Jul 11, 2018

science

Rocosmos

Russian security agency raids space research centre in 'high treason' probe

Jul 23, 2018

Hyperloop

WARR Hyperloop's pod reaches 457 kmph, wins SpaceX competition for third time

Jul 23, 2018

AIDS

AIDS epidemic may resurge and spiral out of control without funds: Experts

Jul 23, 2018

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018