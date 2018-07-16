Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 12:19 IST

Elon Musk calls British diver who rescued Thai boys from the cave a “pedo”

This comes after diver Vern Unsworth said Musk’s kid-size submarine was a “PR stunt”.

Petty move there Musk?

After gaining a lot of attention and praise for dedicating his time and resources to build the kid-size submarine to rescue the boys from the Thai cave, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has ruined most of it by a recent unsolicited comment.

This Sunday, Musk attacked British diver Vern Unsworth, who rescued the Thai boys, with an unfounded comment.

His comment has since given rise to an outrage on social media and otherwise.

To this comment, Unsworth has now responded, saying that “he can’t put in words how he feels about the guy”, according to 7NewsSydney. Reportedly the diver hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a legal action yet.

This incident was fueled after Unsworth told CNN in an interview that Musk's mini-submarine was useless, and was nothing more than a grab for attention. He said that “it was a PR stunt and had no chance of working.”

Unsworth is a British cave explorer, who was part of a large international team of specialist divers, who successfully rescued the boys from the cave using stretchers and pulleys.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Thailand cave rescue: Boys, coach mourn diver's death, observe minute of silence in his honour

Jul 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Thailand cave rescue: Four boys saved from flooded cave, eight boys and coach still trapped; ops to resume today

Jul 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Thailand cave rescue: 12 boys, coach to be discharged from hospital on 19 July; doctors advise them to avoid media interviews

Jul 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Thailand cave rescue updates: Navy Seals confirm eight boys saved; rescue operations on hold for the day

Jul 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Former Thai Navy Seal says boys were sedated and stretchered from flooded cave in dramatic rescue

Jul 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Thailand cave rescue: Navy SEALS chief says they 'worked till they forgot the time' to save 12 trapped schoolboys

Jul 13, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018

Space

Rare 'equal mass' double asteroid discovered orbiting each other, says NASA

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

Over 130 companies show interest in ISRO's lithium-ion cell technology

Jul 15, 2018

NASA

NASA's coverage of Cassini spacecraft's final moments earns Emmy nomination

Jul 15, 2018