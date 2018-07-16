Petty move there Musk?

After gaining a lot of attention and praise for dedicating his time and resources to build the kid-size submarine to rescue the boys from the Thai cave, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has ruined most of it by a recent unsolicited comment.

This Sunday, Musk attacked British diver Vern Unsworth, who rescued the Thai boys, with an unfounded comment.

Well, just for when he inevitably deletes it, here's Elon Musk calling one of the cave rescuers a "pedo" pic.twitter.com/vGqBWGBB12 — NHOJ (@nellucnhoj) July 15, 2018

His comment has since given rise to an outrage on social media and otherwise.

Elon Musk just called one of the Thailand cave rescuers “pedo guy” on the basis that he lives in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/V86TcJcfVL — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) July 15, 2018

Elon Musk: “The billionaire label is almost always used to denigrate the subject.” Also Elon Musk: “The diver who rescued those kids is a pedo.” — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) July 15, 2018

You have a space exploration company, a car company, a bullet train effort, and enough money to bugger off to Monaco with a personal harem, but you spend your time bickering on social media like everyone else. What a monument to its addictiveness.

https://t.co/nBq4kRNok7 — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) July 15, 2018

To this comment, Unsworth has now responded, saying that “he can’t put in words how he feels about the guy”, according to 7NewsSydney. Reportedly the diver hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a legal action yet.

BREAKING: Vernon Unsworth has responded to @elonmusk slurs about him. Says he can't put into words how he feels about the guy. He hasn't ruled out taking legal action. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/4oJ8HSDrSk — Mylee Hogan (@MyleeHogan) July 16, 2018

This incident was fueled after Unsworth told CNN in an interview that Musk's mini-submarine was useless, and was nothing more than a grab for attention. He said that “it was a PR stunt and had no chance of working.”

Cave rescuer on Musk: “It was a PR stunt. It had no chance of working.” pic.twitter.com/uPgRMQLkRx — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) July 13, 2018

Unsworth is a British cave explorer, who was part of a large international team of specialist divers, who successfully rescued the boys from the cave using stretchers and pulleys.