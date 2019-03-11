Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
EC releases cVIGIL app for recording any violations during 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The 17th Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases beginning 11 April.

Asian News International Mar 11, 2019 13:52:06 IST

In order to empower citizens in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) has introduced cVIGIL app at pan India level whereby citizens can record on their mobile any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and send it to the election authorities for appropriate action.

“By using the cVIGIL app, citizens can record on his Android mobile and promptly to election authorities report any violation of Model Code of Conduct, any incident of intimidation or inducement within minutes of having witnessed them and without having to go to the office of the returning officer,” said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora.

cVIGIL app.

cVIGIL app.

cVIGIL is a simple, Android-based-mobile app which is user-friendly and easy to operate. All that one has to do is to simply click a picture or to take a video and briefly describe the activity before uploading it on the cVIGIL mobile application. If the complainant desires to remain anonymous he has the option to do so. You can download the app here.

The District Control Room allocates cVIGIL cases to the Flying Squads etc. through GIS-based platform.

“The authorities and officials are duty bound to take action on it within 100 minutes,” said Arora.

How to report on the cVIGIL app.

How to report on the cVIGIL app.

Furthermore, in order to facilitate the electors in identifying the candidates, the Commission has prescribed an additional measure by way of adding a provision for printing the photograph of the candidate also on the ballot paper to be displayed on the EVM (Ballot Unit) and on Postal Ballot Papers.

This will help avoid any confusion, which may arise when candidates with same or similar names contest from the same constituency. For this purpose, the candidates are required to submit to the Returning Officer, their recent Stamp Size photograph as per the specifications laid down by the Commission.

“As an additional measure to eliminate confusion in the minds of voters where you press the button in front of that there is a photograph of the candidate so that you make a conscious choice,” said the CEC.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election, which will be held in seven phases beginning 11 April. The final phase of voting will take place on 19 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


