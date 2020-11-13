Friday, November 13, 2020Back to
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic air purifier launched in India at Rs 61,900: All you need to know

Dyson claims that the air purifier can destroy formaldehyde continuously at a molecular level transforming potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and carbon dioxide.


FP TrendingNov 13, 2020 16:24:35 IST

Dyson has launched new Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater in India. The air purifier is priced at Rs 61,900 and is available on Dyson India website, on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores. Dyson claims that the air purifier can destroy formaldehyde continuously at a molecular level transforming potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and carbon dioxide.

The latest Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic automatically senses the indoor air pollution and activates the machine to purify throughout the whole room, capturing 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles and destroying formaldehyde continuously.

It has an LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) that shows which particles and gases the machine is sensing, in real-time.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic air purifier launched in India at Rs 61,900: All you need to know

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier

The air purifier is fitted with vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and activated carbon filters that increase absorption efficiency, remove odours, fumes within the house, and gases including nitrogen dioxide and benzene.

The thermostat heat control enables the machine to automatically keep the room at the target temperature. The heating function switches to stand-by mode after the target is reached. It switches back on the moment it senses a drop in temperature.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic air purifier, designed to work in real homes, is equipped with air multiplier technology and 350 degree oscillation. It projects 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room.

To avoid cooling effect during winter months, the machine has a diffused airflow mode that can be used to purify the air without cool air blowing on you.

The Dyson Link app can be downloaded on your iOS and Android phone and you can track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature, humidity as well as can control the machine and check how many hours of filter life is left.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic machines have a 2-year parts and labour warranty. The air purifier is Alexa compatible and it is also certified asthma and allergy-friendly.

There is a sleeper timer that can be pre-set ranging from 30 minutes to 8 hours. The machine also monitors and purifies at night time mode using its quiet setting, with a dimmed display.

