A new app being launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. The app is going to be unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) which will be conducted from 25 to 27 October.

A report by Mint states that this new app will help the public gain access to faster speeds and cheaper internet plans than they would on mobile data. This, in turn, would take the load off network congestion in high-density areas, resulting in lower call drops.

The app allows users to board the public Wi-Fi through one-time authentication and there will be no need to follow this process for the next Wi-Fi hotspot once authentication is complete.

The report also stated that users can access Wi-Fi hotspots of not only their mobile operator but other mobile network operators as well.

A target of 5 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2020 and 10 million by 2022 has been set by the government through a National Broadband Mission, as per the report.

“Public Wi-Fi is beneficial if it’s affordable. Easy authentication is a step in right direction but capacity and availability of public Wi-Fi is a bigger problem that needs to be addressed,” said Mahesh Uppal, director at communications consulting firm ComFirst India in an interview with Mint.