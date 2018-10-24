Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 10:40 IST

DoT to launch new app to help you access public Wi-Fi hotspots at IMC 2018

The app by DoT will allow users to board the public Wi-Fi through one-time authentication.

A new app being launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. The app is going to be unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) which will be conducted from 25 to 27 October.

Representational image. tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Representational image. tech2/Sheldon Pinto

A report by Mint states that this new app will help the public gain access to faster speeds and cheaper internet plans than they would on mobile data. This, in turn, would take the load off network congestion in high-density areas, resulting in lower call drops.

The app allows users to board the public Wi-Fi through one-time authentication and there will be no need to follow this process for the next Wi-Fi hotspot once authentication is complete.

The report also stated that users can access Wi-Fi hotspots of not only their mobile operator but other mobile network operators as well.

A target of 5 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2020 and 10 million by 2022 has been set by the government through a National Broadband Mission, as per the report.

“Public Wi-Fi is beneficial if it’s affordable. Easy authentication is a step in right direction but capacity and availability of public Wi-Fi is a bigger problem that needs to be addressed,” said Mahesh Uppal, director at communications consulting firm ComFirst India in an interview with Mint.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Aadhaar

DoT, UIDAI devise mobile app with OTP to help operators instantly verify users

Oct 19, 2018

India Mobile Congress

Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share stage at India Mobile Congress 2018

Oct 22, 2018

science

Diagnostic Testing

Siemens Healthineers partners with Healthy.io to develop app-based urine test kits

Oct 24, 2018

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018