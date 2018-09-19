I wish Apple would pursue USB-C with the same relentlessness with which it is trying to kill the headphone jack.

If you didn’t notice it yet, Apple is no longer packaging the Lightning-3.5 mm adapter with its iPhones. This $9 adapter, which probably costs Apple a lot less to make, is the only way you can connect a pair of decent, wired headphones to Apple’s iPhones. I seriously doubt that Apple dropped that adapter just for a slight boost in profits, especially considering the $999 price tag of its flagship iPhone.

No. By dropping the headphone jack so completely, Apple is making a statement. “The headphone jack is dead. Deal with it.” And anyway, it's not like Apple cares about the fact that this dongle is their most popular accessory.

But why isn’t Apple making this same statement with USB-A?

Why, after culling all useful ports from its MacBooks (since 2015), after pushing for USB-C, after being forced to drop the prices of its dongles because of public outcry, after bundling USB-C chargers with its MacBooks, why is Apple not bundling a USB-C to lightning cable with its new, $999 iPhones?

Out of the box, your Rs 99,900 iPhone is not going to be able to connect to your MacBook and it’s not going to benefit from the increased charging speed offered by the MacBook Power adapter. To do both of those things, you need, at a minimum, a USB-C to USB-A dongle ($19) or a USB-C to Lightning cable ($19). All of this could have been solved by Apple simply bundling a USB-C to Lightning cable, and compatible charger, with its 2018 iPhones.

Has Apple forgotten what it means to maintain an ecosystem?

Does Apple lack the courage to double down on a standard it helped popularise, or does it simply not care anymore?