Apple has dropped the new lineup of iPhones on us and they cost a ton. Should we really be surprised though? Apple has a habit of charging a massive premium for its brand name on the iPhone and that's understandable. However, when a consumer-centric smartphone starts at Rs 1 lakh, it would seem that toning down this thunderous pricing strategy might help Apple's dwindling sales in the Indian markets for the past couple of years.

Apple has announced that in India the pricing of the iPhone XS will start at Rs 99,990 while the iPhone XS Max will start at Rs 1,09,900.

(Also read: iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone X vs iPhone XR: The ultra premium face off)

Now I'm no one to preach to people about not buying the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS plus because it's too expensive. I'm here to tell you that if you do skip on spending the Rs 1 lakh plus on the iPhone XS, there are many things you can buy.

iPhone Model Official India Price (INR) iPhone XR 64 GB 76,900 iPhone XR 128 GB 81,900 iPhone XR 256 GB 91,900 iPhone XS 64 GB 99,900 iPhone XS 256 GB 1,14,900 iPhone XS 512 GB 1,34,900 iPhone XS Max 64 GB 1,09,900 iPhone XS Max 256 GB 1,24,900 iPhone XS Max 512 GB 1,44,900

For the sake of this story, let's assume you have gone all-out and purchased the 512 GB iPhone XS Max which retails for a mind-boggling Rs 1.45 lakh. With the amount of money you spent on this iPhone XS Max 512 GB, you could have bought these X (ten) things. And even taken a vacation with your friends.

Phones: 2x Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB storage)

Laptops: 1x MacBook Pro MR9U2 (8 GB, 256 GB HDD with TouchBar)

Gaming laptops: 1x MSI GE63VR Raider (8th gen Intel i7 + 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SDD + NVIDIA GTX 1060)

Tablets: 2x iPad Pro (64 GB) + 1x iPad 6th Gen (128 GB)

TVs: 1x Samsung UA48JU7500K 48 inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD

Audio gear: 1x Sennheiser HD 800

Home Theatre: 1x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay S8 2.1 Sound System

Cameras: 1x Sony Alpha A7M2K 24.8 MP full-frame mirror-less

Bikes: 1 x Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cc

Vacation: Bangkok -> Pattaya (4 nights / 5 days) for 7 people

Clearly, this list can go on and on, but I believe I've made my point.