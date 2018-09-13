Thursday, September 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 13:01 IST

Apple will be selling headphone dongles with new iPhones for $9 separately

Apple has listed Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter at $9.

As Apple continues its streak with uber expensive iPhones, it is no longer willing to be generous with the headphone dongles as it used to be when the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were released minus a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to The Verge, this year’s product box from Apple will not include the 3.5 mm audio jack adapter, which is quite handy for people who enjoy using the wired headphones or when their Bluetooth headphones run out of charge.

Representational image.

Representational image.

 

Apple has listed the Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter at $9 (around Rs 650). It is compatible with iOS 10 and above. iPod Touch, iPad, and iPhone will support the new dongle and comes in a white colour variant. It is currently listed on Apple's website.

iPhone Adapter. Apple.

Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter. Apple.

What is interesting, is that even after spending more than a lakh on a phone, Apple will make sure that you pay more or remain satisfied with a Bluetooth headphone pair.

Apple launched three iPhones at an event in Cupertino, yesterday. After much fanfare, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR were unveiled. The Indian prices for the iPhone XR start at Rs 76,900 and goes up to Rs 91,900; the iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 and goes up to Rs 1,34,900 and the iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 and goes up to Rs 1,34,900.

 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Apple iPhone X

iPhone X, for all its flaws, was the most successful revenue generator for Apple

Sep 12, 2018

Apple iPhone 9

Apple iPhone 9 launch may be delayed to late September or early October: Report

Sep 11, 2018

Apple iPhone

Apple's upcoming iPhones will not have an in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Sep 05, 2018

Apple 2018

Apple analyst Kuo predicts iPad Pro with USB-C, MacBook with Touch ID and more

Sep 11, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to support a secondary eSIM option: Here's how it works

Sep 13, 2018

Apple

One year on: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3

Sep 12, 2018

science

Economy

Building a low-carbon economy could be the 'growth story of the century': Expert

Sep 13, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018