As Apple continues its streak with uber expensive iPhones, it is no longer willing to be generous with the headphone dongles as it used to be when the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were released minus a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to The Verge, this year’s product box from Apple will not include the 3.5 mm audio jack adapter, which is quite handy for people who enjoy using the wired headphones or when their Bluetooth headphones run out of charge.

Apple has listed the Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter at $9 (around Rs 650). It is compatible with iOS 10 and above. iPod Touch, iPad, and iPhone will support the new dongle and comes in a white colour variant. It is currently listed on Apple's website.

What is interesting, is that even after spending more than a lakh on a phone, Apple will make sure that you pay more or remain satisfied with a Bluetooth headphone pair.

Apple launched three iPhones at an event in Cupertino, yesterday. After much fanfare, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XR were unveiled. The Indian prices for the iPhone XR start at Rs 76,900 and goes up to Rs 91,900; the iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900 and goes up to Rs 1,34,900 and the iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 and goes up to Rs 1,34,900.