tech2 News Staff

Discord, the go-to messaging app for many many gamers appears to have experienced a relatively long outage today due to network problems at Cloudflare.

The chat app was inaccessible for millions of users, with Discord’s website also feeling the brunt of it. Those affected were quick to voice their anguish on Twitter, after DownDetector, a website which tracks outages also stopped working.

@discordapp 502 Bad Gateway at the moment, it's time to learn to not continue trusting on @Cloudflare. You're a great platform but that continous errors are annoying.#DiscordDown pic.twitter.com/0ZDlTlp179 — Eduard Tolosa (@Edu4rdSHL) July 2, 2019

#discorddown Who else has @discordapp not working?? It won't connect on mobile or on PC. — i have a migrane help me lord (@ItMightBeAlex) July 2, 2019

While the exact reason for the outage is unknown so far, a similar outage just over a week ago was traced back to problems at Cloudflare, a content delivery network that services like Discord relies on.

Appear to have mitigated the issue causing the outage. Traffic restored. Working now to restore all services globally. More details to come as we have them. — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) July 2, 2019

The rumours appeared to be true this time around as well. In fact, the company’s System Status page, which collects an account of global incidents currently lists every major city across the globe.

Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince tweeted stating that he was aware of major issues impacting Cloudflare's network-wide and that his team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on.