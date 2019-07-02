Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Discord users see 502 gateway error as Cloudflare faces yet another major outage

Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince has acknowledged what looks to be an extremely widespread issue.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 21:54:27 IST

Discord, the go-to messaging app for many many gamers appears to have experienced a relatively long outage today due to network problems at Cloudflare.

The chat app was inaccessible for millions of users, with Discord’s website also feeling the brunt of it. Those affected were quick to voice their anguish on Twitter, after DownDetector, a website which tracks outages also stopped working.

While the exact reason for the outage is unknown so far, a similar outage just over a week ago was traced back to problems at Cloudflare, a content delivery network that services like Discord relies on.

The rumours appeared to be true this time around as well. In fact, the company’s System Status page, which collects an account of global incidents currently lists every major city across the globe.

Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince tweeted stating that he was aware of major issues impacting Cloudflare's network-wide and that his team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Discord swoons gamers with speed and security

Jan 28, 2016
Discord swoons gamers with speed and security
Demonetisation: Domestic discord increased over junked notes saved by wives, says NGO

NewsTracker

Demonetisation: Domestic discord increased over junked notes saved by wives, says NGO

Feb 06, 2017
CloudFlare's privacy-focussed DNS service is now available as an Android app

CloudFlare

CloudFlare's privacy-focussed DNS service is now available as an Android app

Nov 12, 2018
Odisha man kills wife after fight over tea

NewsTracker

Odisha man kills wife after fight over tea

Aug 22, 2014
CloudFlare launches web domain protection service CloudFare Registrar

CloudFlare launches web domain protection service CloudFare Registrar

Feb 24, 2016
'A humiliation to women': Indonesian Muslims protest Miss World pageant

NewsTracker

'A humiliation to women': Indonesian Muslims protest Miss World pageant

Sep 03, 2013

science

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019