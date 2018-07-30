Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 14:26 IST

Design of Samsung Galaxy Note 9's and Note 8's S Pen may be quite similar: Report

Amid rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, speculations are rife about the new S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to unveil a new S Pen along with the Galaxy Note 9. Amid rumors about the Galaxy Note 9, speculations are rife about the new S Pen with the Galaxy Note 9 which is expected to be better than the Galaxy Note 8's S Pen.

As per a leaked image spotted by SamMobile, the Note 9's S Pen is placed next to the Note 8's Pen and by design both the Pens look similar with very little difference. The Galaxy Note 9 S Pen is more angular especially at the bottom, unlike the Note 8's which is rounded. At the top, the frames of the pen look similar and so do the top caps. However, this time we might see a colourful S Pen, a yellow one rather than subtle colours like the Note 8.

Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S Pen.

Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S Pen. SamMobile.

Speaking of the Note 9's S Pen, the device is expected to be Bluetooth enabled. According to a report by the XDA developers, a developer who had read the Air Command app from the leaked firmware of the Galaxy Tab S4, said that the device might double as a remote for music and video playback, to trigger selfies, or have some gaming function. For the uninitiated Samsung's Air Command app is an app which tells the user about the functions of the S Pen.

Other reported features include remotely unlocking the phone if the S Pen is removed from the device, integration of apps with the S Pen, such as pressing and holding buttons on the pen to open any app or S pen feature. Other actions include single and double pressing. The phone is also expected to have a battery.

In terms of functions, the Galaxy Note 8 S Pen was a battery-free stylus. It did not have Bluetooth.

