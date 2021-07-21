Wednesday, July 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Delhi Police sends reminder to Twitter to share details of accounts used to circulate 'child pornography' content

The Delhi Police has sought details like the links shared on Twitter, accounts used to circulate such content, location and server details from where such content was posted, etc.


tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2021 12:03:14 IST

Delhi Police have sent a reminder to Twitter to share details of the accounts used to circulate content related to child pornography on the platform. The Delhi Police has sought details like the links shared on Twitter, accounts used to circulate such content, location and server details from where such content was posted, among other things.

Twitter hasn't responded so far to the request, which was sent on 30 June.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

On 29 June, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on the microblogging platform on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, they said.

The complaint was filed by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, who said that it was found that "the toolkit for deep and dark web" was also available on Twitter. This gives access to all, including children, to obtain CSAM.

On 30 June, a Twitter spokesperson had responded to the FIR saying that the platform has "zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE)" and that the company uses a "proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service."

"Twitter has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation (CSE) and we have a proactive approach to combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service. We have been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge , of preventing the exploitation of children on the Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse, as well as invest in the technology and tools that are essential to stay ahead of this issue. We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates the Twitter Rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue."

This was the fourth FIR against Twitter since it lost its legal shield in India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

'Semen becomes Semmann': Typo leads to near acquittal of POCSO offender, Madras HC steps in on time

Jul 17, 2021
'Semen becomes Semmann': Typo leads to near acquittal of POCSO offender, Madras HC steps in on time
Indian Army man arrested for providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI, says Delhi Police

NewsTracker

Indian Army man arrested for providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI, says Delhi Police

Jul 15, 2021
Delhi riots: Court calls probe 'callous and farcical', imposes Rs 25,000 fine on police

NewsTracker

Delhi riots: Court calls probe 'callous and farcical', imposes Rs 25,000 fine on police

Jul 14, 2021
Delhi cabinet rejects city police's panel of lawyers for cases related to farmers protest

Delhi cabinet rejects city police's panel of lawyers for cases related to farmers protest

Jul 16, 2021
Twitter tells Delhi High Court it will take 8 weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer

Twitter

Twitter tells Delhi High Court it will take 8 weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer

Jul 08, 2021
How to use Twitter's auto-captions for voice tweets

Twitter

How to use Twitter's auto-captions for voice tweets

Jul 19, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021