Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Deepfakes now included under Virginia's revenge porn law, declared illegal

Violating the rule carries up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines in Virginia.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 16:35:56 IST

Virginia has had a revenge porn law since 2014, however, that law did not cover fabricated images and videos, an act that has become more common in recent years, thanks to technology. But, starting 1 July, Virginia has officially expanded the ban to include realistic fake videos and photos, including computer-generated “deepfakes”.

The amendment was passed earlier this year, making it one of the first places to have a law in place for the technology.

Deepfakes now included under Virginias revenge porn law, declared illegal

This image made from video of a fake video featuring former President Barack Obama shows elements of facial mapping used in new technology that lets anyone make videos of real people appearing to say things they've never said. AP

In 2014, Virginia passed a law that bans the spread of nude images or video “with the intent to coerce, harass, or intimidate” another person. The 2019 amendment to the law includes “a falsely created videographic or still image” — which could refer to “deepfakes” video and Photoshopped images or otherwise faked content.

Violating the rule carries up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines.

While India does not even recognise revenge porn, The New York Times notes, 41 states in the US had banned “revenge porn” by early 2019.

(Also read: Artists put up Mark Zuckerberg deepfake video on Instagram, puts company policy to test)

Deepfake is a very problematic technology. While it has its own fun applications, it has acquired a notorious status owing to its ability to superimpose people's faces on other bodies. Obviously, such an application has a great deal of appeal for the porn industry and deepfakes are flourishing. The tech can also be used to show politicians and world leaders saying random things. In the wrong hands, and if nothing is done about it, this technology is powerful enough to have a destabilising impact on the world.

Software for making deepfakes is available free of cost and it creates convincingly life-like videos, like the recent ones made of Kim Kardashian and Mark Zuckerberg.

There are tons of explicit videos online where celebrities' faces have been grafted over someone else's. All of these videos, of course, have been put up by anonymous "creators". There is one such fake video of Scarlett Johansson, which was described as real “leaked” footage, that was watched on a major porn site over 1.5 million times. Such videos, by the way, have also been spotted on PornHub that claimed to ban AI-generated deepfake porn in February 2018.

Recently another horror evolved from this technology — called DeepNudes — which was an application that used neural networks to turn images of women wearing clothes into their (realistic-looking) nudes! Following a spike in popularity, and a global spotlight being placed on the app, it was pulled down by its creator.

(Also read: DeepNudes: The latest horror turning hapless women's pictures into nudes)

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

DeepNudes

DeepNudes: The outrageous app that turned women's pictures to nudes pulled down

Jun 28, 2019
DeepNudes: The outrageous app that turned women's pictures to nudes pulled down
DeepNudes: The latest horror turning hapless women's pictures into nudes

DeepNude

DeepNudes: The latest horror turning hapless women's pictures into nudes

Jun 27, 2019
Facebook is evaluating how it should handle deepfake videos, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook

Facebook is evaluating how it should handle deepfake videos, says Mark Zuckerberg

Jun 27, 2019
Newest artificial intelligence system can learn to see by touch, feel by seeing

Artificial Intelligence

Newest artificial intelligence system can learn to see by touch, feel by seeing

Jun 18, 2019
Amazon employee's cat kept bringing home dead animals so he built an AI-powered cat flap

Artificial Intelligence

Amazon employee's cat kept bringing home dead animals so he built an AI-powered cat flap

Jul 01, 2019
Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

Facebook

Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'

Jun 27, 2019

science

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019