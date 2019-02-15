Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

This new website takes face-generating AI to a level which will give you goosebumps

The ThisPersonDoesNotExist website has generated faces using a neural network algorithm.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 17:46:23 IST

AI brings with it a whole lot of good and some bad as well. One technology which is as impressive as it is scary is AI software generating faces which look like real faces but are not really real. These deepfake faces are a boon for scammers and a hellish nightmare for unsuspecting internet users.

The website uses Nvidia's deep learning tech to conjure faces out of nowhere. Image: Nvidia

The website uses Nvidia's deep learning tech to conjure faces out of nowhere. Image: Nvidia

First reported by TheNextWeb, a website which aptly goes by the name 'This Person Does Not Exist', has a pool of deepfake faces which look so real, you might just question your own existence.

The website has generated faces using a neural network algorithm. The faces look hyper-realistic, but none of those faces are of humans who exist. It is only when you look closely that you realise the imperfections, such as patchy skin texture, blurred out lines, and so on.

The neural network algorithm codes a facial image from scratch every time you hit refresh. Creator Philip Wang explained on YCombinator that he created the site to raise awareness for what the talented group of researchers made at Nvidia over the course of 2 years.

The technology uses Nvidia's state-of-the-art generative adversarial network, StyleGAN. The researchers have also enabled the software to bring out faces for cats, cars, even bedrooms.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

5G wireless network

White House to take action, ensure the US keeps it R&D advantage in AI, 5G

Feb 07, 2019

Gmail

Gmail now blocks an additional 100 million spam messages everyday thanks to AI

Feb 07, 2019

NewsTracker

Mobile wallet transactions increased 40 times in India in five years; every service provider eyeing Indian market: Gulshan Rai

Feb 12, 2019

Artificial Intelligence

New AI program diagnoses childhood disorders on par with experienced doctors

Feb 12, 2019

Driverless

Swing low, sweet chariot: A satire of man, cars & AI in a driverless world

Feb 13, 2019

SportsTracker

AlphaZero's stunning victory over chess engine Stockfish raises hopes of Artificial Intelligence's positive impact on royal game

Feb 07, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019