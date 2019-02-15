tech2 News Staff

AI brings with it a whole lot of good and some bad as well. One technology which is as impressive as it is scary is AI software generating faces which look like real faces but are not really real. These deepfake faces are a boon for scammers and a hellish nightmare for unsuspecting internet users.

First reported by TheNextWeb, a website which aptly goes by the name 'This Person Does Not Exist', has a pool of deepfake faces which look so real, you might just question your own existence.

The website has generated faces using a neural network algorithm. The faces look hyper-realistic, but none of those faces are of humans who exist. It is only when you look closely that you realise the imperfections, such as patchy skin texture, blurred out lines, and so on.

The neural network algorithm codes a facial image from scratch every time you hit refresh. Creator Philip Wang explained on YCombinator that he created the site to raise awareness for what the talented group of researchers made at Nvidia over the course of 2 years.

The technology uses Nvidia's state-of-the-art generative adversarial network, StyleGAN. The researchers have also enabled the software to bring out faces for cats, cars, even bedrooms.

